Industry News





Author Henry A. Burns Promotes His Science Fiction Novel – Redemption Song

 
 
Redemption Song
Listed Under

SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Author Henry A. Burns Promotes His Science Fiction Novel – Redemption Song

Author Henry A. Burns is pleased to announce the promotion of his novel, Redemption Song: The Beginning of the Rynn-Human Alliance. Part hero's journey, part military science fiction, and part space opera with just a touch of fantasy thrown in for good measure, Redemption Song is already received rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

A child of wealth and privilege, Small Snow Flower is a member of a highly intelligent spacefaring species called the Rynn. Although she is young and untested, she is given a trading ship to command by her father. But just months into her first voyage there is a mutiny, and Small Snow Flower finds herself marooned on a primitive planet, believing she will die alone.

Jeremy Blunt is a bitter old man. For fifty years, he's mourned the death of his wife, cutting himself off from the world and living alone in a forest cabin, believing he will die alone.

But fate has other plans. It brings together these two lonely people in spite of their differences—age, experience, and species. Slowly but surely, the alien girl and the elderly human man find ways to work together. They must find the strength to change their fsbdt destinies and those of their respective home worlds. This is the beginning of the Rynn-Human alliance.

In a story of fate, second chances, and redemption, an unlikely partnership forms between a young alien and an old human widower that will change the future of both their races.

Redemption Song is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats.

Book Details:
Redemption Song
The Beginning of the Rynn-Human Alliance
By Henry A. Burns
Publisher: Archway Publishing
Published: July 2017
ISBN: 978-1480847910 (pb)
ISBN: 978-1480847897 (hc)
ISBN: 978-1480847903 (ebook)
ASIN: B073ZCWBW6
Pages: 380
Genre: Science Fiction

About The Author:
Henry A. Burns has studied martial arts since he was 15, played in various Latin bands as a percussionist and just recently decided to retire and devote his energies toward writing. Redemption Song is his first novel in what is expected to be a multi book series.

Contact Information:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForestCabinClan/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/science-fiction-redemption-song/

Purchase Links:
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/redemption-song-henry-a-burns/1126713694?ean=9781480847910
https://www.amazon.com/Redemption-Song-Beginning-Rynn-Human-Alliance-ebook/dp/B073ZCWBW6/
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/redemption-song-22
https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781480847910

Media Contact
***@bookbuzz.net
7065098422
Feb 17, 2018 News



