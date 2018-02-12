News By Tag
Author Henry A. Burns Promotes His Science Fiction Novel – Redemption Song
Author Henry A. Burns is pleased to announce the promotion of his novel, Redemption Song: The Beginning of the Rynn-Human Alliance. Part hero's journey, part military science fiction, and part space opera with just a touch of fantasy thrown in for good measure, Redemption Song is already received rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
A child of wealth and privilege, Small Snow Flower is a member of a highly intelligent spacefaring species called the Rynn. Although she is young and untested, she is given a trading ship to command by her father. But just months into her first voyage there is a mutiny, and Small Snow Flower finds herself marooned on a primitive planet, believing she will die alone.
Jeremy Blunt is a bitter old man. For fifty years, he's mourned the death of his wife, cutting himself off from the world and living alone in a forest cabin, believing he will die alone.
But fate has other plans. It brings together these two lonely people in spite of their differences—
In a story of fate, second chances, and redemption, an unlikely partnership forms between a young alien and an old human widower that will change the future of both their races.
Redemption Song is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats.
Book Details:
Redemption Song
The Beginning of the Rynn-Human Alliance
By Henry A. Burns
Publisher: Archway Publishing
Published: July 2017
ISBN: 978-1480847910 (pb)
ISBN: 978-1480847897 (hc)
ISBN: 978-1480847903 (ebook)
ASIN: B073ZCWBW6
Pages: 380
Genre: Science Fiction
About The Author:
Henry A. Burns has studied martial arts since he was 15, played in various Latin bands as a percussionist and just recently decided to retire and devote his energies toward writing. Redemption Song is his first novel in what is expected to be a multi book series.
Contact Information:
