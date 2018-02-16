Axiomtek Launches its Rugged, Expandable 2-slot Fanless Industrial Computer - The IPC962-511-FL

Axiomtek's rugged IPC962-511-FL is a highly customizable, fanless industrial PC with I/O module slot and two PCI/PCIe expansion slots.

Axiomtek's latest fanless industrial PC, the IPC962-511-FL

-- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading design and manufacturing companies of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the, its newest 2-slot fanless industrial system. This high performance, robust industrial computer is powered by the 7th/6th generation Intel® Core™ or Celeron® processors, with the Intel® H110 chipset. It offers a perfect combination of flexibility for customization, easy expandability and rich, rugged features. It aims to deliver cost-effective, easy and quick deployment to Axiomtek's customers. Its modular design offers great flexibility for customization and faster deployment time. Its tough construction, with aluminum extrusion and heavy-duty cold-rolled steel, is IP40-rated. Theis designed for applications such as automatic optical inspection, digital signage, motion/vision control, predictive maintenance, factory automation and more.The ultra-compact industrial computer (IPC) is highly flexible and expandable with one I/O module slot and two PCI/PCIe expansion slots. It is also equipped with multiple I/O connectors, including two Gigabit LAN ports, four USB 3.0 ports, one VGA port, one HDMI port and one audio (Mic-in/out). Thehas a full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot with a USB interface for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth communication options. The system is equipped with dual DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM slots with up to 32GB system memory and two easy-swappable 2.5" HDDs for extensive storage needs. It has a wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C and a wide range of 19V to 30V DC power input. There is also an easily accessible external switch for AT/ATX mode selection. Theis compatible with Windows® 10 and Linux operating systems, and supports Axiomtek's exclusive AXView software for smart device monitoring and remote management IoT applications."Thehas an optional I/O module slot and three different types of I/O modules. The choices include a 4-port isolated RS-232/422/485 module; an isolated 8-in/8-out DIO module; and a 2-port isolated RS-232/422/485 and 4-in/4-out DIO module," said Ivy Lee, a product manager of the Industrial PC Division at Axiomtek. "It also provides two flexible PCI/PCIe expansion slots with three different combinations of expansion kits: one PCIe x16 and one PCIe x4; one PCIe x16 and one PCI; and two PCI."Theis available for purchase. For more information, please visitor contact us at• 7/6generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processors with Intel® H110 chipset• Compact and modular front I/O design with IP40 fsbdt rating – with options of modules for easy customization• Two PCI/PCIe expansion slotswith options of one PCIe x4 and one PCIe x16; one PCIe x16 and one PCI; or two PCI• Fanless wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C and power input range of 19V to 30V DC• Equipped with 2 easy-swappable 2.5" HDD• Supports Intel® AMT 9.0• Optional WLAN module and antennaAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.