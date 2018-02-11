 
News By Tag
* Smartphone Accessories
* Smartphone Gadgets
* Best Smartphone Gadgets 2018
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Seattle
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211

New Smartphone Gadget Makes It So You Never Have To Worry About A Dead Smartphone Battery Again

Introducing "PocketCharger" the World's Smallest and Lightest Smartphone Charger Allows You To Charge Your Smartphone Anywhere You Are In The World, Even If You Don't Have Access To Power.
 
 
Pocketcharger Youtube thumbnail
Pocketcharger Youtube thumbnail
SEATTLE - Feb. 15, 2018 - PRLog -- PocketCharger.biz proudly introduces it's newest generation of smartphone accessories, the PocketCharger. At only .4" thick and 2.7" long x 2.6" wide and weighting 1.4oz it's the smallest and lightest smartphone charger in the world. It is being released today and is available online at Amazon.com and the company website PocketCharger.biz.

If you've ever found yourself in a situation where your phone is almost dead and you can't charge it because you don't have a cord, an outlet isn't available, or you don't have a car adaptor, the amazing PocketCharger solves this problem for good.

Did you know 83% of people who own a smartphone find themselves without a charging option at one point or another. Of those 83%, 71% encounter this situation multiple times per year. Now there a solution, the PocketCharger. It's smaller than a wallet and can be used anywhere (even on an airplane...fully air approved).

Alex Krembs, the patent holder and owner of this revolutionary product says, "The Pocketcharger can go with you anywhere, charges everywhere, and fits in your briefcase, bag, purse, and even your fsbdt pocket! Put in four "AA" batteries, and within an hour you'll have your smartphone 100% charged. No cords, no outlets, no mess."

PocketCharger is a Trademark of Krembs Limited based in Hong Kong a manufacturer of "Mercedes-class" smartphone accessories. The product will soon be available throughout the U.S. in various retail chains. Customers can buy the product now on the company website and on Amazon.com, "For Life's Battery Emergencies."

https://youtu.be/jGrgKllvQF0



Contact
US: Lavell Frost (253) 881-7452
Int’L: Alex Krembs alex@pocketcharger.biz
sales@digitalmediamarketing.biz
253-881-7452
End
Source:PocketCharger
Email:***@digitalmediamarketing.biz Email Verified
Tags:Smartphone Accessories, Smartphone Gadgets, Best Smartphone Gadgets 2018
Industry:Mobile
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share