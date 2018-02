Dr Susan Stuart Receives Best Dermatologist Award

Honored for her Aesthetic Excellence in La Jolla & San Diego

-- La Jolla Lifestyle Magazine announced that Dr Susan Stuart was selected as thein La Jolla, which is an annual list that is based on excellence in the La Jolla area. This is the first year that Doctor Stuart has been nominated by this publication, which she won for her aesthetic excellence. The rankings are based on voting from popular votes from the general public."This is such a proud moment for us as a member of the La Jolla community," said Susan Stuart, MD. "We are honored for this recognition and reflects our emphasis on taking care of our patients with their beauty needs."Call 858-623-6333 to book a complimentary cosmetic consultation.La Jolla Plastic Surgery and Dermatology (www.lajollaskin.com)is a comprehensive aesthetic practice known for not only providing the most advanced medical and surgical aesthetic treatments but also the most recent and innovative medical advances in cosmetics including Neograft hair restoration, Laser Rejuvenation, BOTOX, Juvederm, Restylane fillers, Kybella and CoolSculpting.Dr. Susan M. Stuart is a board-certified cosmetic fsbdt dermatologist offering laser skin care, skin cancer therapies, laser hair removal, and other skin rejuvenating procedures alongside her husband, Dr. Chaffoo. After receiving her MD from Tulane University School of Medicine, Dr. Stuart completed a competitive internship at Mercy Hospital Center in San Diego, followed by a residency at Emory University School of Medicine and a postgraduate fellowship in dermatology at Stanford University School of Medicine. She is also the past president of the San Diego Dermatological Society and past chief of dermatology at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla. Their practice is located within the Ximed Medical Building, a landmark private practice building on the Scripps Memorial Hospital campusLearn more about Dr Susan Stuart by visiting http://www.LaJollaSkin.com