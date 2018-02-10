News By Tag
Dr Susan Stuart Receives Best Dermatologist Award
Honored for her Aesthetic Excellence in La Jolla & San Diego
"This is such a proud moment for us as a member of the La Jolla community," said Susan Stuart, MD. "We are honored for this recognition and reflects our emphasis on taking care of our patients with their beauty needs."
About La Jolla Plastic Surgery and Dermatology
Dr. Susan M. Stuart is a board-certified cosmetic fsbdt dermatologist offering laser skin care, skin cancer therapies, laser hair removal, and other skin rejuvenating procedures alongside her husband, Dr. Chaffoo. After receiving her MD from Tulane University School of Medicine, Dr. Stuart completed a competitive internship at Mercy Hospital Center in San Diego, followed by a residency at Emory University School of Medicine and a postgraduate fellowship in dermatology at Stanford University School of Medicine. She is also the past president of the San Diego Dermatological Society and past chief of dermatology at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla. Their practice is located within the Ximed Medical Building, a landmark private practice building on the Scripps Memorial Hospital campus
