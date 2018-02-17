News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Serial Sweet Romance Author W Parks Brigham Virtual Book Tour Makes Two-Stops on Valentine's Weekend
About the Author W Parks Brigham: is a native Houstonian with two adult daughters. She has spent her adult life teaching children in the public school system and loved every minute of it. She is a retired ("Halleluiah")
SATURDAY 2/17/18: Author Brigham's 1st Book Tour visit will take place at The Sista's Thoughts From Coast To Coast (STCC) Book Club Meeting "Connecting Authors and Reading Enthusiasts"
SUNDAY 2/18/18: Author Brigham's 12nd Book Tour visit will take place at Creative Voices for Authors (CVFA) on Sunday, Feb. 18th, 2018 at 4:00 pm (CT) via telephone conference Call: (606) 472-5617 Access Code: 452720
About Creative Voices for Authors (Networking Mixer): The event is hosted online by Author LaToya Murchison (https://www.facebook.com/
This event will take place right here on the Facebook events page as listed above, where W Parks Brigham and her book information will be shared on the event page. Readers will be invited to browse the author's featured post content and buy a book or two or three.
Creative Expressions Literary Services provide a variety of services, such as author and book publicity, book reviews, interviews and now, blog tours.
Books by W Parks Brigham in order in publication
Destined To Be http://amzn.com/
Promises http://amzn.com/
Who Am I Suppose To Love http://amzn.com/
Surviving The Storm http://amzn.com/
ALLANVILLE'S MATCHMAKERS' SERIES
Book #1 You Were Meant For Me http://amzn.com/
Book #2 You Belong To Me… A novella http://amzn.com/
Book fsbdt #3 No Strings Attached http://amzn.com/
Book #4 You're The One For Me http://amzn.com/
Book #5 We Belong Togetherhttp://
It's Never Too Late For Love… A novella from The Golden Years Series Book #1
http://amzn.com/
TRUE LOVE - A Sweet Romance http://amzn.com/
BABY I'M FOR REAL http://amzn.com/
GET CONNECTED with W PARKS BRIGHAM at her website and socially online: http://wparksbrigham.com
W Parks Brigham Author Page: www.amazon.com./-/
Facebook: Author W Parks Brigham
Website: http://www.wparksbrigham.com/
Email: wparksbrigham@
Join Wanda's Sweet Room Readers Group: https://www.facebook.com/
Beneficience.com PR presents W Parks Brigham's Recent Sweet Romance Virtual Book Tour "Media Appearance" on the all-new Author Talk Show & Lit Mag Lounge online: "AUTHOR GLOW" at https://youtu.be/
CONNECT with BENEFICIENCE.com PR Web Presence where her clientele content like that of Ms. W Parks Brigham, is showcased 24/7/365 at http://beneficience.com. Follow Brigham's PR News at https://beneficience.com/?
MEDIA BOOKING: W Parks Brigham is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. Brigham's media contact information + official publicist of record (Beneficience.com PR) is published below at "The Desk" eMail Desk@Beneficience.com.
Contact
Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 17, 2018