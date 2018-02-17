 
Industry News





Serial Sweet Romance Author W Parks Brigham Virtual Book Tour Makes Two-Stops on Valentine's Weekend

 
 
W Parks Brigham Sweet Romance Tour 2018 Valentine's Day Weekend
W Parks Brigham Sweet Romance Tour 2018 Valentine's Day Weekend
 
HOUSTON - Feb. 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Serial Author W Parks Brigham's Sweet Romance Virtual Book Tour Visits two author events held this Valentine's Day Weekend 2018.

About the Author W Parks Brigham: is a native Houstonian with two adult daughters. She has spent her adult life teaching children in the public school system and loved every minute of it. She is a retired ("Halleluiah") teacher of thirty plus years and loving every minute of it. Brigham's main interest and hobbies include listening to Pandora, her own playlist which inspires her writing, playing spider solitaire, working bent and wiggly word search, and Sudoku puzzles. She is also an avid reader of every genre in the AA Romance category, which prompted her to become a writer. Brigham says, "...It's my honor and pleasure to invite you into my world of l women fiction with romance dealing with real-life situations. I have penned fourteen of the sweetest tales. Plus size women of all ages are featured as the heroine, touching your every emotion. The heroines are beautiful and sophisticated with high self-esteem. They are not looking for a man to validate their worth…just love them for who they are. Drama, the element of surprise with twist and turns, of course, romance with a little bit of heat, are featured in each story.

SATURDAY 2/17/18: Author Brigham's 1st Book Tour visit will take place at The Sista's Thoughts From Coast To Coast (STCC) Book Club Meeting "Connecting Authors and Reading Enthusiasts" on Saturday, February 17th, 2018. Meeting times are as follows: 4 pm Pacific Standard Time, 6 pm Central Standard Time, and 7 pm Eastern Standard Time. Brigham's books are the book club's featured "Book(s) Discussion of The Month" and will be available to order from her Amazon author page at https://www.amazon.com/W.-Parks-Brigham/e/B00G4IPAMU or website-direct at http://wparksbrigham.com.

SUNDAY 2/18/18: Author Brigham's 12nd Book Tour visit will take place at Creative Voices for Authors (CVFA) on Sunday, Feb. 18th, 2018 at 4:00 pm (CT) via telephone conference Call: (606) 472-5617 Access Code: 452720

About Creative Voices for Authors (Networking Mixer): The event is hosted online by Author LaToya Murchison (https://www.facebook.com/latoyamwrites/) and Creative Expressions Literary Services (https://www.facebook.com/createxpressions/) at https://www.facebook.com/events/158072954831147

This event will take place right here on the Facebook events page as listed above, where W Parks Brigham and her book information will be shared on the event page.  Readers will be invited to browse the author's featured post content and buy a book or two or three.

Creative Expressions Literary Services provide a variety of services, such as author and book publicity, book reviews, interviews and now, blog tours.

Books by W Parks Brigham in order in publication

Destined To Be http://amzn.com/B00G4JDF26

Promises http://amzn.com/B00F9JI65S

Who Am I Suppose To Love http://amzn.com/B00Q7X23OU/

Surviving The Storm http://amzn.com/B00W4QV9XK/

ALLANVILLE'S MATCHMAKERS' SERIES

Book #1 You Were Meant For Me http://amzn.com/B00MCWKZEA/

Book #2 You Belong To Me… A novella  http://amzn.com/B00Q7XXNMG/

Book fsbdt #3 No Strings Attached http://amzn.com/B00U0ZQDI/

Book #4 You're The One For Me http://amzn.com/B016APUOLS/

Book #5 We Belong Togetherhttp://amzn.com/B0181L5PO0L/

It's Never Too Late For Love… A novella from The Golden Years Series Book #1

http://amzn.com/B019WUNJ38/

TRUE LOVE - A Sweet Romance  http://amzn.com/B01LWIYYE/8

BABY I'M FOR REAL http://amzn.com/B0721QLBST/ ( AWARD-WINNER )

GET CONNECTED with W PARKS BRIGHAM at her website and socially online: http://wparksbrigham.com

W Parks Brigham Author Page: www.amazon.com./-/e/B00G4IPAMU/

Facebook: Author W Parks Brigham

Website: http://www.wparksbrigham.com/.

Email: wparksbrigham@writeme.com

Join Wanda's Sweet Room Readers Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/151438282104321/

Beneficience.com PR presents W Parks Brigham's Recent Sweet Romance Virtual Book Tour "Media Appearance" on the all-new Author Talk Show & Lit Mag Lounge online: "AUTHOR GLOW" at https://youtu.be/Qt0rZpscIT0/



CONNECT with BENEFICIENCE.com PR Web Presence where her clientele content like that of Ms. W Parks Brigham, is showcased 24/7/365 at http://beneficience.com. Follow Brigham's PR News at https://beneficience.com/?s=W+Parks+Brigham/

MEDIA BOOKING: W Parks Brigham is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. Brigham's media contact information + official publicist of record (Beneficience.com PR) is published below at "The Desk" eMail Desk@Beneficience.com.

Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
End
Source:WParksBrigham.com
Email:***@beneficience.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Feb 17, 2018
