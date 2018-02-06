 
United Premier Soccer League Announces FC Denton as New Texas Conference Expansion Team

Founded in 2012, Denton (Tex.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Football Club for Denton as a new member starting with the 2018 Spring Season.

Based in north of Dallas (Tex.), FC Denton begins UPSL play in the Texas Conference.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We continue to be impressed by the UPSL Texas Conference and its inclusion of quality ownership groups as we welcome FC Denton to the UPSL. President Carlos Olate has put in the ground work to build the team locally, and now they're ready to take the next step. We wish FC Denton the best of luck as it prepares for kick off of the Spring 2018 Season."

Carlos Olate is the President of FC Denton. A native of New Jersey, Olate, 35, played collegiate soccer at Union, N.J.'s Kean University. He relocated to Texas after graduation and currently is a Library Technician for the Cozby Library and Community Commons in Coppell (Tex.).

FC Denton President Carlos Olate said, "There is not a team in Denton like this and there never has been. There's been some great players come out of Denton but no teams, so that's why I started FC Denton. Our whole mission is about trying to help players move up, and we can show them that there are other ways to move up, and that they can do that by playing serious soccer here in Denton. We're excited to finally bring Pro Development soccer to the City of Denton and look forward to serving players in and around the Denton Area!"

Dallas native Roberto Gallegos, 27, will serve as the team's Head Coach. The Texas District 4A Defensive MVP as a senior at Denton Guyer High School in '09, Gallegos went on to play Oklahoma Wesleyan University where he was an MCAC All-Conference selection in '12. He had a brief professional career with Tulsa Revolution (MASL) in '14.

FC Denton Head Coach Roberto Gallegos said, "Soccer in Texas is booming right now, especially around the metro Dallas area. You got soccer-playing kids and teams popping up all over, so it's definitely the right time for this."

The club is finalizing its venue options in compliance with UPSL's Minimum Standards. The team soon will announce its upcoming game schedule.

About Football Club for Denton

Football Club for Denton is an American Soccer club currently based in Denton, Tex., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. FC Denton will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.

Founded in 2012, FC Denton can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
Carlos Olate
Email: info@fcdentonsoccer.com
Twitter: @fcdtnsoccer
Facebook: www.facebook.com/fcdtnsoccer
Instagram: fsbdt @fcdtnsoccer
Website: www.fcdentonsoccer.com

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 130 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 140-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccer.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis@upslsoccer.com
upslcommunications@gmail.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
