If These Walls… The Art of Thomas Breeze Marcus & Douglas Miles this March at Royse Contemporary
Thomas Breeze Marcus is a fine artist, designer and public mural artist originally from the Tohono O'odham tribe growing up on the Salt River Reservation just east of Scottsdale, he has been painting in Phoenix since the early 1990's. In 2014 Marcus was commissioned by the Heard Museum on the east outside wall of the Heard's Steele Auditorium, titled, "The Power of Mother Earth.His mural work can be found throughout Phoenix and his fine art is currently represented by Blue Rain Gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Marcus favors aerosol and paint markers to create his intricate works, utilizing a vibrant color palette and captivating and familiar subject matter. "Marcus is a skilled artist talented artist whose works reflect the woven stories of our lives, reminiscent of patterns found in traditional Tohono O'odham basketry," states curator Nicole Royse.
Douglas Miles is a fine artist, designer, activist, and the creator/founder of Apache Skateboards, Douglas Miles. Miles brings a 21st century voice to what it means to be a Native American artist exploring his heritage, pop culture and ideas of fine art. A veteran artist, Douglas Miles has been busy creating both fine art and street art while currently living with his wonderful family on the Apache San Carlos Reservation. His art celebrates his heritage while at the same time reflecting upon the realities of his life on the reservation. Miles favors aerosol and paint markers preferring to create on found everyday objects from the reservation, which he feels further connects him with his community, his heritage, while elevating everyday objects to fine art status. "Miles creates striking hand drawn and cut stencils, which he applies throughout his work and that really highlight his skill and artistry," states Curator Nicole Royse.
The opening reception will take place Thursday, March 1, 2018 from 5:00-10:00pm coinciding with the Thursday night Golden fsbdt Palette "Native Spirit" ArtWalk in Old Town Scottsdale. The evening will feature an opportunity to meet the artists, light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments. If These Walls…will be on view Thursday, March 1 through Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Royse Contemporary is located in the Marshall Square complex at 7077 E. Main Street, Suite 6, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 (located on the south side of Main Street just west of Marshall Way). Royse Contemporary is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9:30-1:30pm, Thursday 5:00-10:00pm, Saturday 11:00pm-4:00pm, Wednesday & Sunday (Available by appointment only). For more information about Royse Contemporary or for mentioned artists please visit roysecontemporary.com. Direct all media inquiries to owner, Nicole Royse Nicole@nicoleroyse.com or (602) 810-3449.
