William Michael Cunningham to address the Atlanta Student Investors Club (ASIC) at Georgia State

ASIC Talks podcast on leadership. Questions will focus on how to develop leadership qualities as young professionals and students.
 
 
William Michael Cunningham (left) with Janet Yellen
WASHINGTON - Feb. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Mr. Cunningham will address the most active Georgia State University (GSU)  business club, focused on teaching and discussing investing (stocks, crypto, forex), entrepreneurship, and professional development.

"ASIC is Georgia State's largest and most active investing club. ASIC has served to bring students together to interact with and better understand the financial markets.

Our aim is to acquire and share knowledge beyond the classroom by inviting local professionals to share their experiences, encouraging discussions on market activity, and by participating in competitive investing simulations."

Interviewer: Aaron Via, President & Co-Founder of ASIC, Junior Finance and Computer Information Systems Student.

What: The ASIC Talks podcast. This series is on leadership. Questions will focus on how to develop leadership qualities as young professionals and students

When: Podcast will be released February 28, 2018 (2/28/18).

Where: fsbdt https://soundcloud.com/atlanta-student-investors-club/asi...

Why: ASIC's goal is to use this series to create more transparency of what leadership is in order to remove common misconceptions about success. Our audience is comprised of college students who are looking to learn about what it takes to become a leader at whatever they do.

