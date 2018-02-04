 
Industry News





February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
10987654

Savant Books Re-releases Richard Rose's 1940s Detective Novel, "The Gumshoe" in eBook Format

Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the re-release of Richard Rose's new 1940's noir detective novel, "The Gumshoe" as an Amazon Kindle eBook/"Whispernet" audiobook
 
 
Richard Rose's THE GUMSHOE
Richard Rose's THE GUMSHOE
 
HONOLULU - Feb. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Chicago, 1947. Private investigator "Matt" McBride runs afoul of corrupt politicians, vicious mobsters  and a trigger-happy Texan femme fatale to prove that the "suicide" of his best friend was murder.  Matt's perilous journey to track down the killer nearly dead-ends in a motor home on a collision course with a cargo plane.

Richard Rose hails from Kokomo, Indiana. Teen dances, basketball and too many greasy French fries were followed with a BA degree at Wabash College. After a tour of duty fighting the Cold War on the East/West German border, Richard began a long career as a First V.P. with a major investment firm in Chicago, where he did market reports on TV and radio. Richard's wife and true love, Kay, supports his passion for writing, which includes short stories, novels and screenplays. She also keeps him healthy. No more greasy French fries.

"Fun as it was to write THE GUMSHOE, researching the story was quite challenging," said Rose. "Since I didn't have H. G. Wells' time machine to whisk me back to Chicago in 1947, I had to create my own. This involved many hours searching the internet and interviewing people who where in Chicago at that time. They gave me the low down regarding the corruption that contaminated City Hall while reminiscing about the famous night clubs, like the long gone Chez Paree, and others that are still around today. Included in the book are The Green Mill, Al Capone's favorite jazz haunt, and the Pump Room, where syndicated columnist, Irv Kupcinet, held court for movie stars at table number one."

"The book's main character, private investigator 'Matt' McBride," Rose continues, "also has his origin in the past. It was Howard Duff's performance of Sam Spade on a popular radio program in the late nineteen-forties that inspired my creation of McBride. Unlike Dashiell Hammett's cynical and unscrupulous Spade in The Maltese Falcon, and Humphry Bogart's portrayal in the 1941 movie version, Duff's Spade - and my McBride – have compassionate hearts and a jocular sense of humor that blend with a knight errand's penchant for rescuing dames – or damsels if you will – in distress. Hop aboard the Richard Rose time machine and return with me to Chicago 1947. I think you'll find reading THE GUMSHOE (Savant 2017) as much fun to read as I had writing it."

THE GUMSHOE
by Richard Rose
370 pages - Suggested retail price $7.95

Re-released in February 2018 as an eBook by Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

Available now from Amazon.com at

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079JG17R8

in printed softcover book, Amazon Kindle eBook and Amazon Kindle "Wispernet" Audiobook formats

Printed softcover books can also be purchased at a discount from the Publisher's Shop online at

https://mkt.com/savant-books-and-publications

For in-store Oahu pick up of the printed softcover version, consider Savant Bookstore Honolulu - see location and hours at www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com

Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literary media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com

Savant Books and Publications
***@gmail.com
Source:Savant Books and Publications
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Click to Share