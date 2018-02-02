News By Tag
New White Paper from Radarsign Documents the New "Must Have" for Municipalities
A new white paper documents the product-line features and benefits delivered to seven municipalities in five states that made high-quantity or repeat purchases from Radarsign. The paper—"Radarsign Product Line Delivers 'Must Have' for Municipalities"—
About Radarsign® Brand Radar Speed Signs: 100% MUTCD compliant. Every sign. Every time.
In 2004, Radarsign® Brand Radar Speed Signs established new industry standards for traffic calming solutions with the debut of the world's first armored driver feedback signs. Radarsign radar speed signs are vandal, weather and bullet-resistant. They are also the traffic calming industry's most durable, most ecological and most energy efficient radar speed signs. Engineered and manufactured in the USA, all Radarsign products are MUTCD-compliant and utilize recycled aluminum, innovative LED reflector technology, minimal battery power and solar panels to deliver bright, easy-to-read feedback to drivers. Radarsign products are scientifically proven to reduce drivers' speeds and have been entrusted to provide safe and effective traffic calming solutions for: municipalities, treasured national parks, schools, neighborhoods, military bases, and private and public development projects across the U.S., Canada and overseas.www.radarsign.com.
