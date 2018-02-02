New White Paper from Radarsign Documents the New "Must Have" for Municipalities

 
Industry News





Radarsign Product Line Delivers ‘Must Have’ for Municipalities
MARIETTA, Ga. - Feb. 6, 2018 - PRLog -- The reputation of Radarsign® Brand Radar Speed Signs among municipalities can be measured, in part, by repeat customers and high-quantity installations. Radarsign—the manufacturer of the world's first armored driver feedback sign—offers a robust line of radar speed signs that solve traffic calming needs for multiple environments with diverse circumstances. As a result, more municipalities than ever before elected to use Radarsign as their single vendor in 2016 and 2017.

A new white paper documents the product-line features and benefits delivered to seven municipalities in five states that made high-quantity or repeat purchases from Radarsign. The paper—"Radarsign Product Line Delivers 'Must Have' for Municipalities"—also profiles the purchase of 49 Radarsign brand radar speed signs by the Town of North Hempstead, New York. North Hempstead, like other communities, is counting on their new driver feedback signs to encourage drivers to practice safer driving habits.

To fsbdt access "Radarsign Product Line Delivers 'Must Have' for Municipalities" click here (https://www.radarsign.com/radarsign-delivers-must-have-fo...) or copy and paste this URL into your browser search bar: https://www.radarsign.com/radarsign-delivers-must-have-for-municipalities/

About Radarsign® Brand Radar Speed Signs: 100% MUTCD compliant. Every sign. Every time.

In 2004, Radarsign® Brand Radar Speed Signs established new industry standards for traffic calming solutions with the debut of the world's first armored driver feedback signs. Radarsign radar speed signs are vandal, weather and bullet-resistant. They are also the traffic calming industry's most durable, most ecological and most energy efficient radar speed signs. Engineered and manufactured in the USA, all Radarsign products are MUTCD-compliant and utilize recycled aluminum, innovative LED reflector technology, minimal battery power and solar panels to deliver bright, easy-to-read feedback to drivers. Radarsign products are scientifically proven to reduce drivers' speeds and have been entrusted to provide safe and effective traffic calming solutions for: municipalities, treasured national parks, schools, neighborhoods, military bases, and private and public development projects across the U.S., Canada and overseas.www.radarsign.com.
Source:Radarsign
Click to Share