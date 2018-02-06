 
Ascensus Appoints Kevin Cox as Head of College Savings Unit; Carl Negin Joins Firm as CMO

Financial Industry Veterans Will Help Lead Ascensus into a New Era of Growth
 
 
Carl Negin, Ascensus' CMO; Kevin Cox, head of College Savings unit
Carl Negin, Ascensus' CMO; Kevin Cox, head of College Savings unit
 
DRESHER, Pa. - Feb. 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Ascensus, a technology-enabled service provider that helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Cox as head of the firm's college savings unit and the hiring of Carl Negin as the company's chief marketing officer (CMO).

Cox, who has served as the unit's chief operating officer for the past six years, will immediately assume responsibilities for the vision, strategy, leadership, and growth of the college savings business. He succeeds Jeff Howkins, who recently announced his plans to retire later this year. Since joining the company in 2003, Cox has served in a variety of roles, providing oversight for all operations related to this business line including technology, client services, risk management, investment operations, systems analysis, and product development.

Kevin has a rich history in financial services with early roles overseeing institutional relationship management and operational organizations. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and English from Lehigh University and graduated with honors from the Boston College Carroll Graduate School of Management master's program.

"Kevin has been instrumental in leading and supporting our college savings business; we couldn't be more confident in his ability to lead this unit going forward," said David Musto, president of Ascensus. "We all thank Jeff Howkins for his uncompromising commitment to supporting our state clients and our talented associates—his enduring legacy is the great sense of pride that we all take in our mission of helping Americans achieve their financial goals."

As Ascensus' CMO, Negin will oversee the planning, development, and execution of the firm's marketing to support its delivery of a best-in-class client experience. Negin has previously served as a senior global marketing executive at T. Rowe Price and Bank of America. Prior to that, he led global marketing, digital, and strategy engagements for a number of Fortune 500 companies. Negin has an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor's degree in Architecture from Cornell University.

"Bringing Carl into the Ascensus organization as CMO is indicative of our commitment to the evolving needs of our clients," stated fsbdt Musto. "We see many opportunities for growth in both the near- and long-terms. Adding Carl's marketing vision and acumen to our executive leadership group will allow us to capitalize on those opportunities."

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, education, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports over 54,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 education savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of December 31, 2017, Ascensus had over $163 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com (https://www2.ascensus.com/).

Viewcareeropportunitiesat careers.ascensus.com/page/show/tpa and careers.ascensus.comoronLinkedIn atlinkedin.com/company/ascensus. Forthe latestcompany news, follow@AscensusInc onTwitter.

Contact
Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing and Communications
***@ascensus.com
Source:Ascensus, Inc.
Email:***@ascensus.com Email Verified
