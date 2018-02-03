News By Tag
World premier violinist to perform in Fort Myers at New Mission Systems International Benefit
Performance gala to be held at Burrough's Home & Gardens in March
Chong, an extraordinarily accomplished violinist and speaker known for his high-energy performances with many of the music industry's most recognized acts, is considered to be one of the world's premier violinists. He is currently in his 11th year of touring with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and has toured with Shania Twain, Celine Dion, Kevin Costner & Modern West, Gary Sinise & Lt. Dan Band, Lonestar, SheDaisy, Jars of Clay, Kelly Clarkson, Elton John and Brian McKnight. He has performed for audiences around the world, including former President of the United States, the Queen of England, the Pope, Oprah and countless other notable figures.
Additionally, Chong has wowed audiences from some of the most recognized companies and organizations such as: Kraft Foods, Bayer, YMCA, and the US Bankruptcy Court; and is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after motivational speakers—helping leaders, teams, organizations, and individuals realize their potential to consistently produce encore performances beyond the stage. His keynote will focus on pushing boundaries, personally, professionally, and in all aspects of life.
New Mission Systems International (NMSI) secured Chong to perform at the fundraising gala to benefit more than 225 missionaries living in 32 countries and working regularly in 42 different nations.
"We believe that Roddy Chong will bring an inspirational performance to the evening, helping us share NMSI's story in an engaging and motivational arena," shares Jeff Metzger, president & CEO of NMSI. "We look forward to connecting with our community through the power of music and plan on making this an unforgettable evening for all."
NMSI is a mission sending agency located in Fort fsbdt Myers, transforming lives through things such as poverty alleviation, youth ministry, orphanages, helping victims of human trafficking, building churches, farming and agriculture, and the Gospel message. Guests in attendance will hear inspirational stories from missionaries who have pushed boundaries to reach people in need and live out God's call in their life.
For more information, tickets, and sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.nmsi.org/
About New Mission Systems International
New Mission Systems International (NMSI) is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization established in 1989. Its mission is to proclaim Christ and make disciples globally. NMSI has more than 225 affiliates living in 32 countries and working regularly in 42 nations, focusing on church multiplication, community transformation, global youth ministry, marketplace ministry, and short-term mobilization. To learn more, visit www.nmsi.org or call 239-337-4336.
Contact
Christina Mehta Prendiville
Mehta Communications, LLC
***@mehtacommunications.com
