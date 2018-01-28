News By Tag
Prevail Press Announces New Children's Novel ALWAYS LOOK FOR THE MAGIC, by Bonnie Manning Anderson
A tale of the Great Depression from a boy's perspective, Always Look for the Magic, by Bonnie Manning Anderson, tells the story of Artie, a would-be magician, and his friends. Exclusively on Amazon and available in Kindle and paperbook formats.
This most recent novel published by Prevail Press will captivate child and adult in its innocence and researched period details. Artie's adventures span parental secrets, close family quarters, sawing a dressmaker dummy in half, and the traveling circus. Life in the '30s wasn't just poverty and job scarcity, illnesses we don't encounter today were frightening fsbdt and life-changing in the early years of the last century. This story will open the eyes of children to U.S. history through engaging chapters and hare-brained adventures.
Prevail Press is a micro-publishing company, gleaning authors with great books who traditional publishers have let slip through their fingers. Bonnie Manning Anderson is the newest member to a growing community of authors. Her author page can be found at http://www.prevailpress.com.
Contact
Robert Swanson
Publisher, Prevail Press
***@prevailpress.com
End
