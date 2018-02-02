AFA & AGHA form partnership to launch industry leading events across Australia

Contact

-- An exciting new working partnership between the Australasian Furnishing Association (AFA) and the Australian Gift and Homewares Association (AGHA) will see the launch of new industry events and an upscaling of existing events across Australia commencing in February 2018.Both organisations are peak industry bodies representing thousands of businesses across Australia and this partnership will provide even more opportunities for members in a very cost-effective environment across a broader audience reach and specific target markets.AFA CEO, Ms Patrizia Torelli, said that the synergies between both organisations and the sharing of resources and capabilities was an exciting development that could be rolled-out across many likeminded industry associations in the near future."We're proud to be partnering with AGHA and sharing their extensive fsbdt inhouse event management capabilities and networks to complement those of our Association. Between us we will launch some of Australia's most exciting events and reboot some old favourites including the relaunch of the iconic 'Furnitex',"Ms Torelli said.AGHA CEO, Wayne Castle, welcomed the partnership."In addition to all the new projects that we will be working on together the relationship will add a new dimension and content to our already successful Gift Fairs. The members of both associations will benefit from the sharing of resources and the extended international promotional opportunities created by the new partnership,"he said.One of the most exciting ventures for the new partnership will be the relaunch of the Australasian Hospitality Industry Exhibition and Conference to be held in Sydney in March 2019 with more details being released in the coming weeks.The partnership will also give a much stronger combined voice on industry matters while increasing the profile and reach of both organisations for the benefit of their members.Briana Healey / AGHAT: 1300 441 384E: briana@agha.com.auJoe Perri /AFAJoe Perri & Associates Pty LtdT: +61 3 9324 0362M: +61 412 112 545