TopDogTours Announces Midnight Escapades Tour Through Greenwich Village
Nighttime Tours: Greenwich Village Neighborhoods and Ghosts of the Village
TopDogTours offers two different tours of the Greenwich Village area:
Our Greenwich Village neighborhood small group tour starting daily at 2:00 pm. The tour focuses on the history of the area with the different important movements and pop culture revolutions that shaped New York, as well as the United States, through the 20th century and beyond.
We also offer the Ghosts of Village small group tour starting daily at 8:00 pm. This night tour shows you the darker side and underbelly of the fsbdt Village. Stories about murder, adulatory, and ghostly apparitions that loved the area so much they decided to never leave. It's a great way to see the area at night and check out its most happening spots!
Best Tour for History Geeks!
"I had so much fun on the Greenwich Village Ghost Tour! TopDogTours has GREAT tour guides! I'm a huge history buff and loved learning so much about the city. Definitely take this tour! I can't wait to check out the other ones! " - Tamara M. From CT.
Informative and Fun!
"We really enjoyed our tour. Our guide Nicole was very friendly and knew a lot of interesting history and stories about Greenwich Village and Washington Square. Since we had a small group, she was happy to tailor to our interests, including some ghost stories and other fun stops. My niece couldn't believe the two hours went by so quickly as we were all engaged the whole time." - James B. from London, England.
For more information about Greenwich Village or any of our other tours,
book today by visiting https://topdogtoursnyc.com or call (718) 806-1706.
Patrick Robert Kelly
***@topdogtoursnyc.com
(718) 806-1706
