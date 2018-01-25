News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Miller® MSAT™ 16 Mid-Span Access Tool for Fiber Optic Cable
The patent pending MSAT™ 16 features a self-aligning, easy to load buffer tube channel that supports and guides the tube though a precision shaving operation. Designed to fit comfortably in hand, this new tool is safe, compact and ergonomic, reducing risk of injury. The rugged polymer construction adds durability and together with replaceable stainless-steel blades ensure long lasting tool life.
The MSAT 16™ is being introduced as part of the Miller® fsbdt brand of products manufactured by Ripley Tools, LLC. Miller® products are designed and manufactured for installers and contractors in the Electrical, Fiber Optic, Electronics and Telecommunications industries.
# # #
Since 1936 Ripley Tools has been proudly designing, manufacturing and assembling quality products. Ripley is a leading manufacturer of cable preparation and testing tools for the CATV, Fiber Optic, Electrical, Home Integration, Telecom and Utility Markets under the brands Miller®, Cablematic®, UtilityTool®
For more information about Ripley Tools, please contact us at 1-860-635-2200 (toll free in the USA 800-528-8665)
Contact
Karen Verosky
***@ripley-tools.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse