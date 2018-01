New Miller® MSAT™ 16 Mid-Span Access Tool for Fiber Optic Cable

Miller Logo.png

-- Expanding on the trusted MSAT™ line, Ripley Tools is proud to introduce the new Miller® MSAT™ 16, designed to easily size and access fibers in buffer tubes ranging from 1 to 3 mm in mid-span applications. With built in sizing channels to quickly identify buffer tube size and 16 unique settings, it's the ONE tool needed to safely perform fast, accurate shaving operations without damaging fiber.The patent pending MSAT™ 16 features a self-aligning, easy to load buffer tube channel that supports and guides the tube though a precision shaving operation. Designed to fit comfortably in hand, this new tool is safe, compact and ergonomic, reducing risk of injury. The rugged polymer construction adds durability and together with replaceable stainless-steel blades ensure long lasting tool life.The MSAT 16™ is being introduced as part of the Miller® fsbdt brand of products manufactured by Ripley Tools, LLC. Miller® products are designed and manufactured for installers and contractors in the Electrical, Fiber Optic, Electronics and Telecommunications industries.# # #Since 1936 Ripley Tools has been proudly designing, manufacturing and assembling quality products. Ripley is a leading manufacturer of cable preparation and testing tools for the CATV, Fiber Optic, Electrical, Home Integration, Telecom and Utility Markets under the brands Miller®, Cablematic®, UtilityTool®and ODM™.For more information about Ripley Tools, please contact us at 1-860-635-2200 (toll free in the USA 800-528-8665), or by e-mail: info@ripley-tools.com. Ripley products and authorized distributors can also be found at http://www.ripley- tools.com