Utility Tool™ WS 68 Snap Power Driven End Stripper - Faster, Safer & More Accurate

-- Ripley Tools is proud to introduce the new and improved Utility Tool™ WS 68 Snap Power Driven End Stripper. Designed for use with low or variable speed power drills, the Utility Tool™ WS 68 Snap safely and precisely strips secondary utility cables with ease. The new patent pending design has a quick release collar making it fast and convenient to swap out bushings as needed even while wearing thick safety gloves, no hex wrench required. The WS 68 Snap is compatible with Ripley's standard precision bushings linemen have trusted for more than 40 years. Using Utility Tool™ strippers will dramatically improve user safety by reducing the risk of lacerations from traditional knives and by decreasing time and effort of repetitive stripping functions.The adjustable strip stop gauge allows for precise strip lengths from 0.625"(15.9mm)to 2.5" (63.6mm). The WS 68 Snaps comes with a choice of four separate size drivers: ¼" Hex Drive, 3/8" Square Socket Drive, 3/8" Drill Drive or ½" Square Socket Drive. For additional information, product video or to locate an authorized Ripley distributor visit www.ripley-tools.com or call 1-860-635-2200 or toll free at 1-800-528-8665.The WS 68 Snap tool is being introduced as part of the Utility Tool™ brand of products manufactured by Ripley Tools, LLC. Utility Tool™ products are designed and manufactured for installers and contractors in the Power, Transmission and Distribution industries and are the leading brand for wire and cable preparation.# # #