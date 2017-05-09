News By Tag
Utility Tool™ WS 68 Snap Power Driven End Stripper - Faster, Safer & More Accurate
The adjustable strip stop gauge allows for precise strip lengths from 0.625"(15.9mm)
The WS 68 Snap tool is being introduced as part of the Utility Tool™ brand of products manufactured by Ripley Tools, LLC. Utility Tool™ products are designed and manufactured for installers and contractors in the Power, Transmission and Distribution industries and are the leading brand for wire and cable preparation.
Since 1936 Ripley has been proudly designing, manufacturing and assembling quality tools. Ripley is the worldwide leading manufacturer of wire and cable preparation tools for the CATV, Fiber Optic, Electrical, Home Integration, Telecom and Utility Markets.
For more information about Ripley tools, please contact us at 1-860-635-2200 (toll free in the USA
800-528-8665)
can also be found at www.ripley-tools.com.
Contact
Christina Navarro
navarroc@ripley-
End
