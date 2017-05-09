 
News By Tag
* Wire And Cable
* Cable Preparation
* Utility Tool
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Television
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cromwell
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


Utility Tool™ WS 68 Snap Power Driven End Stripper - Faster, Safer & More Accurate

 
 
Ripley no white
Ripley no white
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Wire And Cable
* Cable Preparation
* Utility Tool

Industry:
* Television

Location:
* Cromwell - Connecticut - US

Subject:
* Features

CROMWELL, Conn. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Ripley Tools is proud to introduce the new and improved Utility Tool™ WS 68 Snap Power Driven End Stripper. Designed for use with low or variable speed power drills, the Utility Tool™ WS 68 Snap safely and precisely strips secondary utility cables with ease. The new patent pending design has a quick release collar making it fast and convenient to swap out bushings as needed even while wearing thick safety gloves, no hex wrench required. The WS 68 Snap is compatible with Ripley's standard precision bushings linemen have trusted for more than 40 years. Using Utility Tool™ strippers will dramatically improve user safety by reducing the risk of lacerations from traditional knives and by decreasing time and effort of repetitive stripping functions.
The adjustable strip stop gauge allows for precise strip lengths from 0.625"(15.9mm) to 2.5" (63.6mm). The WS 68 Snaps comes with a choice of four separate size drivers: ¼" Hex Drive, 3/8" Square Socket Drive, 3/8" Drill Drive or ½" Square Socket Drive.  For additional information, product video or to locate an authorized Ripley distributor visit www.ripley-tools.com or call 1-860-635-2200 or toll free at 1-800-528-8665.

The WS 68 Snap tool is being introduced as part of the Utility Tool™ brand of products manufactured by Ripley Tools, LLC.   Utility Tool™ products are designed and manufactured for installers and contractors in the Power, Transmission and Distribution industries and are the leading brand for wire and cable preparation.

# # #

Since 1936 Ripley has been proudly designing, manufacturing and assembling quality tools. Ripley is the worldwide leading manufacturer of wire and cable preparation tools for the CATV, Fiber Optic, Electrical, Home Integration, Telecom and Utility Markets.

For more information about Ripley tools, please contact us at 1-860-635-2200 (toll free in the USA

800-528-8665), or by e-mail: info@ripley-tools.com. Ripley products and authorized distributors

can also be found at www.ripley-tools.com.

Contact
Christina Navarro
navarroc@ripley-tools.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ripley-tools.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share