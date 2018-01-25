 
Industry News





January 2018
Radarsign Releases "The Reference Guide to Grant Funding for Radar Speed Signs"

New handbook clarifies grant sources, presents success stories and sheds light on the complex business of securing grant funds for traffic calming devices
 
 
New Radarsign guide will aid efforts to secure grants for radar speed signs
New Radarsign guide will aid efforts to secure grants for radar speed signs
 
Listed Under

MARIETTA, Ga. - Jan. 30, 2018 - PRLog -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is calling for renewed attention to the problem of speeding. A recently released NTSB safety study states, "Although speeding is one of the most common factors in motor vehicle crashes in the US, it is an underappreciated problem, involved in about 10,000 highway fatalities each year."

Communities across the country are responding to this call to action, often looking to incorporate radar speed signs into their traffic calming plans. Unfortunately, local budgets often cannot cover the costs, and agencies must seek alternative funding sources. To aid these efforts, Radarsign—the manufacturer of the world's first armored driver feedback sign—has released a new resource: "The Reference Guide to Grant Funding for Radar Speed Signs."

The new handbook includes insights into grants for traffic calming that can be secured from:

• Federal sources
• State and County sources
• Corporate benevolent funds and funding from nonprofit organizations
• Business Improvement Districts (BID)
• Multiple sources by using radar speed signs to capture data and document need for future grants

The guide also presents profiles of model communities that have successfully used grants to purchase Radarsign brand radar speed signs to make their communities safer.

To access "The 2018 Reference Guide to Grant Funding for Traffic Calming" click here or copy and paste this URL into your browser search bar: https://www.radarsign.com/traffic-safety-grant-information-and-research-links/

About Radarsign® Brand Radar Speed Signs: 100% MUTCD compliant. Every sign. Every time.
In 2004, Radarsign® Brand Radar Speed Signs established new industry standards for traffic calming solutions with the debut of the world's first armored driver feedback signs. Radarsign radar speed signs are vandal, weather and bullet-resistant. They are also the traffic calming industry's most durable, most ecological and most energy efficient radar speed signs. Engineered and manufactured in the USA, all Radarsign products are MUTCD-compliant and utilize recycled aluminum, innovative LED reflector technology, minimal battery power and solar panels to deliver bright, easy-to-read feedback to drivers. Radarsign products are scientifically proven to reduce drivers' speeds and have been entrusted to provide safe and effective traffic calming solutions for: municipalities, treasured national parks, schools, neighborhoods, military bases, and private and public development projects across the U.S., Canada and overseas.www.radarsign.com.
Source:Radarsign
