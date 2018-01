GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Wins Fourth Acting Award From Anti-Hero Film Festival!

Gregory Blair's Horror Comedy wins "Best Ensemble" (in Horror)

-- The crowd-pleasing screwball comedy meets slasher spoof GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE added another accolade to its pedigree, winning "Best Ensemble in a Horror Film" in this year's Anti-Hero Production Genre Fest at Flapper's Comedy Club in Burbank. .The Festival, founded by filmmaker Edward Payson, was created to celebrate genre films of all kinds and the spirit of independent filmmaking. GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE, a winking valentine to the horror genre, bursts with that spirit. This is the twelfth award for the film to date."I'm thrilled that audiences are loving the film, writer/directer Gregory Blair said. "Comedy is tricky; you never know if what you're putting out there is going to resonate. But hearing the laughter at each screening lets me know we succeeded—at least to some degree. And the awards don't hurt, either!"GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE has already won eleven awards including two Los Angeles Academy of Film Awards ("Outstanding Horror/Comedy Feature" and "Outstanding Ensemble"), a Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Award for "Narrative Feature: Comedy", "Best Comedy" from the Artists and Aliens Film Festival, "Best Film" from the Lucky Strike Film Festival, "Best Feature", Best Actress" (Nichole Bagby) and Best Editing" from the FANtastic Horror Film Festival as well as "Outstanding Horror Comedy", "Outstanding Acting Ensemble" and the esteemed Phil Tucker Spirit Award from the Zed Fest Film Festival.The film--Blair's follow-up to his award-winning DEADLY REVISIONS--is a fast-paced, wacky romp in the vein ofandinvolving a friendly backyard gathering that goes hilariously awry when an unexpected guest arrives. With a pickaxe. And fsbdt an attitude. It's a madcap mix screwball comedy and slasher tropes that critics have hailed "Hilarious!", "Brilliant!" and "A Comedic Romp!" (and, respectively)GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is a PIX/SEE Productions film starring Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("On The Rocks"), Lise Hart ("Deadly Revisions"), Gregory Blair ("Love That Girl"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Samurai Cop2: Deadly Vengeance"), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.The GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Official Website:The official GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=ELkslgjz2hE