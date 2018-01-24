 
News By Tag
* Award
* Winner
* Success
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524


GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Wins Fourth Acting Award From Anti-Hero Film Festival!

Gregory Blair's Horror Comedy wins "Best Ensemble" (in Horror)
 
 
"Garden Party Massacre" Poster and Awards
"Garden Party Massacre" Poster and Awards
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Award
Winner
Success

Industry:
Movies

Location:
Hollywood - California - US

Subject:
Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Jan. 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The crowd-pleasing screwball comedy meets slasher spoof GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE added another accolade to its pedigree, winning "Best Ensemble in a Horror Film" in this year's Anti-Hero Production Genre Fest at Flapper's Comedy Club in Burbank. .The Festival, founded by filmmaker Edward Payson, was created to celebrate genre films of all kinds and the spirit of independent filmmaking.  GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE, a winking valentine to the horror genre, bursts with that spirit. This is the twelfth award for the film to date.

"I'm thrilled that audiences are loving the film, writer/directer Gregory Blair said. "Comedy is tricky; you never know if what you're putting out there is going to resonate. But hearing the laughter at each screening lets me know we succeeded—at least to some degree. And the awards don't hurt, either!"

GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE has already won eleven awards including two Los Angeles Academy of Film Awards ("Outstanding Horror/Comedy Feature" and "Outstanding Ensemble"), a Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Award for "Narrative Feature: Comedy", "Best Comedy" from the Artists and Aliens Film Festival, "Best Film" from the Lucky Strike Film Festival, "Best Feature", Best Actress" (Nichole Bagby) and Best Editing" from the FANtastic Horror Film Festival as well as "Outstanding Horror Comedy", "Outstanding Acting Ensemble" and the esteemed Phil Tucker Spirit Award from the Zed Fest Film Festival.

The film--Blair's follow-up to his award-winning DEADLY REVISIONS--is a fast-paced, wacky romp in the vein of Shaun of the Dead and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil involving a friendly backyard gathering that goes hilariously awry when an unexpected guest arrives.  With a pickaxe.  And fsbdt an attitude.  It's a madcap mix screwball comedy and slasher tropes that critics have hailed "Hilarious!", "Brilliant!" and "A Comedic Romp!" (Search My Trash Filmsite, The Movie Sleuth and Geek Nerdery, respectively).

GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is a PIX/SEE Productions film starring Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("On The Rocks"), Lise Hart ("Deadly Revisions"), Gregory Blair ("Love That Girl"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Samurai Cop2: Deadly Vengeance"), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.

The GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Official Website:
http://www.gardenpartymassacrefilm.com/

The official GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELkslgjz2hE

End
Source:
Email:***@2writers.com Email Verified
Tags:Award, Winner, Success
Industry:Movies
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PIX/SEE Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 29, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share