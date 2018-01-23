 
News By Tag
* Robot
* Machine Learning
* Industry 4.0
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ashdod
  Center
  Israel
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423


Deep Learning Robotics Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Robotic Visual Learning Patent

The robotic vision-based learning patent covers methods and components enabling a robot to autonomously learn tasks by closely observing humans performing them
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Robot
Machine Learning
Industry 4.0

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Ashdod - Center - Israel

ASHDOD, Israel - Jan. 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Deep Learning Robotics Ltd., a leading technology company focused on robotics and automation solutions, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a Notice of Allowance US Patent No. 9,753,453 entitled "Natural Machine Interface System."

This robotic vision-based learning patent covers methods and components enabling a robot to autonomously learn tasks by closely observing humans performing them, and is intended to protect Deep Learning Robotics' core technology platform.

"The granting of this patent for a method that enables humans to teach robots tasks in a natural way validates the innovative work being done by our talented R&D team," said Carlos Benaim, CEO of Deep Learning Robotics. "While expanding our overall intellectual property portfolio, this new patent also solidifies the potential long-term market exclusivity of our unique autonomous learning platform for robots. We firmly believe that robots able to learn from fsbdt humans will revolutionize the world as we know it, automating physical work performed by humans today, and freeing up time for us to think, create and develop ourselves and our societies."

About Deep Learning Robotics, Ltd.

Deep Learning Robotics is a privately-owned technology company providing robotics, computer vision and machine learning technologies to a range of industries. The company has developed a unique vision-based robotic controller that uses advanced machine learning algorithms to enable a robot to learn and replicate tasks by observing humans performing them. The state-of-the-art process, based on Deep Learning Robotics' patented technology, is compatible with any robot and does not require programing or use of special devices.

Learn more about Deep Learning Robotics Ltd. (https://www.dlrob.com/).

CONTACT:

Deep Learning Robotics, Ltd.

info@dlrob.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dlrob.com
Posted By:***@dlrob.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share