Deep Learning Robotics Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Robotic Visual Learning Patent
This robotic vision-based learning patent covers methods and components enabling a robot to autonomously learn tasks by closely observing humans performing them, and is intended to protect Deep Learning Robotics' core technology platform.
"The granting of this patent for a method that enables humans to teach robots tasks in a natural way validates the innovative work being done by our talented R&D team," said Carlos Benaim, CEO of Deep Learning Robotics. "While expanding our overall intellectual property portfolio, this new patent also solidifies the potential long-term market exclusivity of our unique autonomous learning platform for robots. We firmly believe that robots able to learn from fsbdt humans will revolutionize the world as we know it, automating physical work performed by humans today, and freeing up time for us to think, create and develop ourselves and our societies."
About Deep Learning Robotics, Ltd.
Deep Learning Robotics is a privately-owned technology company providing robotics, computer vision and machine learning technologies to a range of industries. The company has developed a unique vision-based robotic controller that uses advanced machine learning algorithms to enable a robot to learn and replicate tasks by observing humans performing them. The state-of-the-
