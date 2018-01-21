News By Tag
Savant Books Announces the Release of Daniel Bradford's New Western, "Bo Henry at Three Forks"
Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of Daniel Bradford's new novel of the 1880's American West, "Bo Henry at Three Forks"
A former engineer and military veteran, Nevada resident Daniel Bradford turned to writing first as a hobby, then as a full-time endeavor. After three science fiction novels, three children's books and numerous short stories, he began the Bo Henry saga. He has a fourth science fiction novel, and the second through fifth westerns in the Bo Henry saga currently in process. He particularly enjoys his time with Charyl Wojtaszek, his Rose O'Reilly, significant partner and enthusiastic supporter of his projects.
Learn more about Mr. Bradford at www.authordanbradford.com.
"I had no idea this book was going to be a western," says Bradford. fsbdt "As Bo's story revealed itself to me, I discovered that his siblings and other family members were inspired by my uncles, aunts and their histories. Bo Henry's sense of justice, fairness and integrity reflects the values of the eleven Bradford siblings, including my father as well as my mother. Several farmers, a blacksmith and three peace officers in my heritage became specific aspects of the characters in this first Bo Henry novel. Throughout the story, Bo must make decisions that will change his life and those of people he encounters. His relationship with his family and guidance from Judge Roads provide the moral framework for his interactions with other characters, whether they are honest or breaking the law."
BO HENRY AT THREE FORKS (Savant 2018)
by Daniel Bradford
222 pages - 6" x 9" Trade Book - Color Softcover.
ISBN 9780997247275 . Suggested retail price $16.95.
Released January 2018 by Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.
This book is available directly from the publisher/printer at
https://mkt.com/
from Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/
and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)
Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com)
Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com
Contact
Savant Books and Publications
***@gmail.com
