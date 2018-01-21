Savant Books Announces the Release of Daniel Bradford's New Western, "Bo Henry at Three Forks"

Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of Daniel Bradford's new novel of the 1880's American West, "Bo Henry at Three Forks"

BO HENRY AT THREE FORKS by Daniel Bradford

-- Bodine "Bo" Henry, a U.S. Marshal in the 1870s American west, sets out to rescue the wife of his partner, Daniel Blue, from kidnappers. Despite his lightning-fast gun and the help of Dan's quick mind, his task quickly complicates, requiring Bo to resolve several additional crimes. In the process, Bo meets the enigmatic yet lovely Rose O'Reilly.A former engineer and military veteran, Nevada resident Daniel Bradford turned to writing first as a hobby, then as a full-time endeavor. After three science fiction novels, three children's books and numerous short stories, he began the Bo Henry saga. He has a fourth science fiction novel, and the second through fifth westerns in the Bo Henry saga currently in process. He particularly enjoys his time with Charyl Wojtaszek, his Rose O'Reilly, significant partner and enthusiastic supporter of his projects.Learn more about Mr. Bradford at www.authordanbradford.com."I had no idea this book was going to be a western," says Bradford. fsbdt "As Bo's story revealed itself to me, I discovered that his siblings and other family members were inspired by my uncles, aunts and their histories. Bo Henry's sense of justice, fairness and integrity reflects the values of the eleven Bradford siblings, including my father as well as my mother. Several farmers, a blacksmith and three peace officers in my heritage became specific aspects of the characters in this first Bo Henry novel. Throughout the story, Bo must make decisions that will change his life and those of people he encounters. His relationship with his family and guidance from Judge Roads provide the moral framework for his interactions with other characters, whether they are honest or breaking the law."This book is available directly from the publisher/printer atfrom Amazon.com atand at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)and other online and "brick and mortar" bookstores throughout the world.Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com), this work is also available from other major distribution outlets including Amazon Extended Distribution and Ingram Books.Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com