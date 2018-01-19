News By Tag
1st Faith Based Organization to be Trained to Dispense Medications to Their Congregation
Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale Counties (GNR) Department of Public Health will train 3 Local LDS congregations as a Hybrid Point of Dispensing Organization (POD) to also dispense medications to their neighbors when a Public Health threat occurs.
The Suwanee, Level Creek & Sugar Hill Congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint (LDS Church) signed up after Noah's Ark's first LOVE GOD SERVE TOGETHER event held Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Norcross, GA.
The Love God Serve Together initiative is focused on inviting faith-based organizations to learn how they can dispense life-saving medications first to their congregation – with the option to help their neighbors - should a public health threat occur.
Planning for mass dispensing of life-saving medications or vaccinations is a colossal undertaking.
An OPEN POD is set-up in a huge stadium (like the Gwinnett Braves Stadium) for all Tri-County head of household residents to receive these medications. A CLOSED POD is only for dispensing medications to a specific group or organization members.
When Bishop Burke Hunsaker of the Suwanee Congregation of the LDS church met with Mark Reiswig, Director of Emergency Preparedness for GNR about becoming a CLOSED POD for his congregation, the option of a HYBRID POD was discussed. Should a public health threat occur, Bishop Hunsaker would not want to be limited to only take care of his congregation, but he would prefer to be able to open up the POD to all who would come to his church building for those life-saving medications. "Like our Savior Jesus Christ who helped all who came to him for assistance, we would not want to turn away anyone who is not of our faith that would need our aid," said Bishop Hunsaker. A few weeks later, approval for a HYBRID POD was received.
With over 1.1 Million residents to serve in the Tri-counties - there is a great need to have hundreds of faith-based organizations to sign up and be trained as PODs.
All leaders of churches, fsbdt temples, synagogues and mosques are welcome to train with the 3 LDS congregations on the 27th of January from 8AM – 12PM. They can register at https://meetthemormonsinsuwanee.weebly.com/
Noah's Ark's motto is: Love God. Serve Together. Its mission is to focus on local communities and invite leaders of churches, temples, synagogues and mosques to become partners and learn to work together - so they can help rescue their congregation's families and neighbors after a disaster strikes. For more information on how to get involved or help host the next Love God. Serve Together event in Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale counties, visit the website http://www.lovegodservetogether.org.
Corazon Ketchem
***@lovegodservetogether.org
