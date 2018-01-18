News By Tag
Axiomtek Launches Rugged IP66/IP69K-rated Touch Panel Computers –The GOT815L-511 and GOT817L-511
Axiomtek's customizable stainless steel GOT815L-511 and GOT817L-511 are durable enough to withstand extremely moist or dusty environments.
The rugged GOT815L-511 and GOT817L-511 are powered by the Intel® Core™ i5-7300U processor. They come with options for projected capacitive touchscreen or 5-wire flat resistive touchscreen displays. These stainless steel touch panel computers come with rich I/O interfaces, including two RS-232/422/485 ports, four USB 2.0 ports and one gigabit Ethernet port. They have customizable communication options with one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot and one half-size PCI Express Mini Card slot. They also include an optional Wi-Fi/3G kit for wireless network connectivity. The GOT815L-511 and GOT817L-511 are expandable with a DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM slot for up to 16GB of system memory, and one 2.5" SSD or 2.5" SATA HDD for storage. They have a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +50°C (-4°F to +122°F) and can withstand vibration up to 1G. These touch panel computers are compatible with Windows® 10 and Windows® 10 IoT.
"The GOT815L-511 and GOT817L-511 can resist ingress of high temperature steam and pressure washing due to their IP66/IP69K-rated water/dust-proof fsbdt enclosures and M12-type connectors. They are well suited for use in food and chemical factories, as well as outdoor applications such as parking management systems," said Rebecca Fan, a product manager of the Touch Panel PC Division at Axiomtek.
The GOT815L-511 and GOT817L-511 are now available for purchase. For more information, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Some Key Features:
• 15" XGA TFT flat bezel LCD display with 420 nits of brightness
• 17" SXGA TFT flat bezel LCD display with 350 nits of brightness
• Choice of projected capacitive touchscreen or 5-wire flat resistive touchscreen displays
• Fanless design with Intel® Core™ i5 processor
• IP66/IP69K-rated water/dust/corrosion-
• Wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +50°C and power input range of 9V to 36V DC
• M12 type connectors for harsh environments
• Support option of suspension or VESA mount
• Optional Wi-Fi/3G kit for wireless network connectivity
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Larry Wu
solutions@axiomtek.com
626-581-3232
