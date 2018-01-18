Axiomtek Launches Rugged IP66/IP69K-rated Touch Panel Computers –The GOT815L-511 and GOT817L-511

Axiomtek's customizable stainless steel GOT815L-511 and GOT817L-511 are durable enough to withstand extremely moist or dusty environments.

Axiomtek's latest stainless steel touch panel PC, the GOT815L-511

Larry Wu

solutions@axiomtek.com

626-581-3232 Larry Wu626-581-3232

-- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading design and manufacturing companies of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to introduce two new IP66/IP69K-rated stainless steel touch panel computers: theand. Thehas a 15-inch XGA TFT flat bezel LCD display with 420 nits of brightness. The GOT817L-511 has a 17-inch SXGA TFT flat bezel LCD display with 350 nits of brightness. These touch panel PCs are especially designed for use in extremely humid or dusty environments. Their SUS316 stainless steel cases can prevent bacteria growth and rust brought on by prolonged usage in moist and wet environments. Theandare customizable, durable and expandable.The ruggedandare powered by the Intel® Core™ i5-7300U processor. They come with options for projected capacitive touchscreen or 5-wire flat resistive touchscreen displays. These stainless steel touch panel computers come with rich I/O interfaces, including two RS-232/422/485 ports, four USB 2.0 ports and one gigabit Ethernet port. They have customizable communication options with one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot and one half-size PCI Express Mini Card slot. They also include an optional Wi-Fi/3G kit for wireless network connectivity. Theandare expandable with a DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM slot for up to 16GB of system memory, and one 2.5" SSD or 2.5" SATA HDD for storage. They have a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +50°C (-4°F to +122°F) and can withstand vibration up to 1G. These touch panel computers are compatible with Windows® 10 and Windows® 10 IoT."Theandcan resist ingress of high temperature steam and pressure washing due to their IP66/IP69K-rated water/dust-proof fsbdt enclosures and M12-type connectors. They are well suited for use in food and chemical factories, as well as outdoor applications such as parking management systems," said Rebecca Fan, a product manager of the Touch Panel PC Division at Axiomtek.Theandare now available for purchase. For more information, please visitor contact us at• 15" XGA TFT flat bezel LCD display with 420 nits of brightness• 17" SXGA TFT flat bezel LCD display with 350 nits of brightness• Choice of projected capacitive touchscreen or 5-wire flat resistive touchscreen displays• Fanless design with Intel® Core™ i5 processor• IP66/IP69K-rated water/dust/corrosion-proof design and full stainless steel enclosure• Wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +50°C and power input range of 9V to 36V DC• M12 type connectors for harsh environments• Support option of suspension or VESA mount• Optional Wi-Fi/3G kit for wireless network connectivityAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.