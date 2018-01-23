 
Laser-View Technologies, Inc. announces national distribution agreement with CED

Laser-View Technologies products, including Dimetix laser distance sensors, DIS sensors non-contact MEMs sensors, and the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, available at CED Industrial Solutions Network locations in the US
 
 
CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. - Jan. 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Laser-View Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce a national distribution agreement with Consolidated Electric Distributors (CED). The agreement covers over 75 CED Industrial Solutions Network locations throughout the United States, where Laser-View Technologies products, including Dimetix laser distance sensors, DIS sensors non-contact MEMs sensors, and the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available in the near future.

"Laser-View Technologies is proud to have found a partner offering not only the latest and greatest in automation products, but also one who has worked hard earning its reputation as a leading provider of the best in value and service to the marketplaces it serves," according to Steven Lubeck, president of Laser-View Technologies. "Combined with our ready inventory and expert knowledge of non-contact sensor technologies, the agreement positions both companies to work together to support customers all along the way."

About CED

We're one of the nation's largest fsbdt electrical supply distribution networks, with nearly 600 locations in 47 states. We distribute just about every piece of equipment that keeps your lights on, your energy flowing and your lifestyle comfortable. Our products — and opportunity — are all around you.

Website: www.cedcareers.com

Locations: www.cedcareers.com/locations (https://cedcareers.com/#about)

About Laser-View Technologies, Inc.

Laser-View Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is a distributor of non-contact measurement sensors and a manufacturer of smart non-contact measurement systems and solutions for industry. We concentrate on long range, rugged Dimetix laser distance sensors distributed by Dimetix USA, DIS sensors industrial inclination sensors from DIS Sensors USA, and the Crane Sentry family of overhead crane position and collision monitoring systems.

Dimetix USA is the authorized US distributor of Dimetix laser sensors, which can measure out to 500 meters with up to 1 mm accuracy. Solutions built around these sensors interface with several common control platforms, such as Allen Bradley and Siemens.

DIS Sensors USA is the exclusive North American distributor of DIS Sensors bv industrial MEMS-based inclination sensors, tilt switches, accelerometers, and a unique line of non-contact, sealed hall-effect absolute rotary encoders.

The Crane Sentry family of overhead crane position and collision monitoring systems provide the ability to define and monitor protected zones, such as walkways or areas containing machines or in-plant offices, within a crane bay. Crane Sentry products are used by major crane manufacturers and service providers, such as KoneCrane.

Products are sold through our distribution network and distributes and supported directly from our US headquarters.

Laser-View Technologies, Inc.
Website: www.laser-view.com
Email: info@laser-view.com
Tel: 610-497-8910
Fax: (206) 338-4281
Location: Chester Springs, PA USA

Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@laser-view.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 23, 2018
