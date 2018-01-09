News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Valentine's Event Can't Hide Love Fundraiser To Help Save Lives
The Can't Hide Love Valentine's Staycation event is a weekend event for couple filled with live entertainment, food, lovers ball, vendors, activities and so much more. The event will be hosted by Micheline Bowman a Media Relations Expert, Publicist and Founder of Meet Me Monday networking event. Live entertainment is provided by award fsbdt winning versatile classically trained professional violinist Brooksley Bishop, the critically acclaimed Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute band, Let It Flow Band, and DJ Storman Norman.
About Tabula Rasa Domestic Violence, Inc
Tabula Rasa Domestic Violence, Inc is a 501c3 Non-Profit Charitable Organization - Providing survivors of domestic violence a Renewal of Life. We assist victims/survivors with a safe and well thought out plan for their transition to freedom. In addition, we provide confidential, safe and reliable support, Personal and Professional Development Workshops, Focus Groups, and Transportation Relocation Assistant (TRA) to survivors of domestic violence. We are helping Survivors obtain a Fresh Start. www.TabulaRasaDV.org
About Can't Hide Love
Can't Hide Love Valentine's Staycation is an annual Valentine's Day event. An affordable and created themed Valentine's event that is packaged for the most memorable time together, whether it's for the night, or the weekend. All centered around spreading and celebrating love. For more information contact (240) 718-8105 or to purchase tickets go to www.CantHideLove.com
https://www.tabularasadv.org
Media Contact
Brian Smith
marketing@tabularasadv.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse