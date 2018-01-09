Valentine's Event Can't Hide Love Fundraiser To Help Save Lives

Can't Hide Love Fundraiser Event

-- Valentine's Staycation Can't Hide Love is a fundraising event to support Tabula Rasa Domestic Violence Foundation. Over 300 people attend the annual Valentine's event and 2018 marks the 12th year with a greater cause; to help save lives in the name of Love. Can't Hide Love fundraiser event will be held February 9th through the 11th at the Westin Washington Dulles, 2520 Wasser Terrace, Herndon, VA, 20171. This annual Valentine's event is also the pre-launch for Ava Ross, Founder and Executive Director of Tabula Rasa Domestic Violence, Inc memoir "Please Don't Love Me To Death".The Can't Hide Love Valentine's Staycation event is a weekend event for couple filled with live entertainment, food, lovers ball, vendors, activities and so much more. The event will be hosted by Micheline Bowman a Media Relations Expert, Publicist and Founder of Meet Me Monday networking event. Live entertainment is provided by award fsbdt winning versatile classically trained professional violinist Brooksley Bishop, the critically acclaimed Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute band, Let It Flow Band, and DJ Storman Norman.Tabula Rasa Domestic Violence, Inc is a 501c3 Non-Profit Charitable Organization - Providing survivors of domestic violence a Renewal of Life. We assist victims/survivors with a safe and well thought out plan for their transition to freedom. In addition, we provide confidential, safe and reliable support, Personal and Professional Development Workshops, Focus Groups, and Transportation Relocation Assistant (TRA) to survivors of domestic violence. We are helping Survivors obtain a Fresh Start. www.TabulaRasaDV.orgCan't Hide Love Valentine's Staycation is an annual Valentine's Day event. An affordable and created themed Valentine's event that is packaged for the most memorable time together, whether it's for the night, or the weekend. All centered around spreading and celebrating love. For more information contact (240) 718-8105 or to purchase tickets go to www.CantHideLove.com