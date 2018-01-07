 
Local Kerala – The Real Marigold Experience: 13 days from £1475

Specialist operator Corinthian Travel has created a great new trip to Kerala, enabling travellers to experience the region more like a local than a tourist.
 
 
Disover the beautiful backwaters of Kerala
Disover the beautiful backwaters of Kerala
 
BASINGSTOKE, England - Jan. 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Corinthian Travel has created a new itinerary entitled Local Kerala – The Real Marigold Experience (https://www.corinthiantravel.co.uk/destination/south-india-holidays/local-kerala-holiday) based on the popular TV show in which a group of well-known personalities were exploring the possibility of retiring to Kerala.

The new trip has been designed to provide a unique immersion into tropical Kerala life, and reveal the region's scenic beauty, traditions and lifestyle.

Comments Hugh Fraser, Founder of Corinthian Holidays: "There are lots of companies that offer perfectly adequate holidays to Kerala, but the difference with Corinthian Travel is that our unrivalled expertise and contacts means that we can offer a totally unique and authentic experience.

"Our latest itinerary to Kerala does just that, providing a chance to experience this beautiful region of southern India more like a local than as a wrapped in cotton fsbdt wool tourist."

Highlights of the 13-day holiday include discovering Cochin's spice-laden lanes (using a variety of public transport), paddling a canoe through the backwaters (plus a backwaters cruise), joining Hindus for a prayer ceremony at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, and practicing Yoga on an almost empty sandy beach in Kovalam.

There will also be a walking tour of local markets and a culinary demonstration in Kumarakom, a chance to pick black pepper berries alongside estate workers and explore the spice gardens in Thekkady, a meeting with a renowned Ayurvedic physician to learn about medicinal plants, and a cooking lesson with a local family whilst spending a night in a charming homestay.

The holiday can start any day in February or March and costs from £1475 pp (two sharing).

This includes private transport throughout (including airport transfers), 13 nights' B&B (plus 4 lunches & 3 dinners), sightseeing/entrance fees and a guide.

Flights extra.  Call 020 3583 6089 (www.corinthiantravel.co.uk).

Corinthian Travel offers recommended tours and tailor-made itineraries to holidays in Turkey, Egypt, Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Ladakh and Sri Lanka, with dedicated expert guides, the finest hotels, and private sightseeing.

Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
