Local Kerala – The Real Marigold Experience: 13 days from £1475

Specialist operator Corinthian Travel has created a great new trip to Kerala, enabling travellers to experience the region more like a local than a tourist.

Disover the beautiful backwaters of Kerala

-- Corinthian Travel has created a new itinerary entitled Local Kerala – The Real Marigold Experience (https://www.corinthiantravel.co.uk/destination/south-india-holidays/local-kerala-holiday)based on the popular TV show in which a group of well-known personalities were exploring the possibility of retiring to Kerala.The new trip has been designed to provide a unique immersion into tropical Kerala life, and reveal the region's scenic beauty, traditions and lifestyle.Comments Hugh Fraser, Founder of Corinthian Holidays: "There are lots of companies that offer perfectly adequate holidays to Kerala, but the difference with Corinthian Travel is that our unrivalled expertise and contacts means that we can offer a totally unique and authentic experience."Our latest itinerary to Kerala does just that, providing a chance to experience this beautiful region of southern India more like a local than as a wrapped in cotton fsbdt wool tourist."Highlights of the 13-day holiday include discovering Cochin's spice-laden lanes (using a variety of public transport), paddling a canoe through the backwaters (plus a backwaters cruise), joining Hindus for a prayer ceremony at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, and practicing Yoga on an almost empty sandy beach in Kovalam.There will also be a walking tour of local markets and a culinary demonstration in Kumarakom, a chance to pick black pepper berries alongside estate workers and explore the spice gardens in Thekkady, a meeting with a renowned Ayurvedic physician to learn about medicinal plants, and a cooking lesson with a local family whilst spending a night in a charming homestay.The holiday can start any day in February or March and costs from £1475 pp (two sharing).This includes private transport throughout (including airport transfers), 13 nights' B&B (plus 4 lunches & 3 dinners), sightseeing/entrance fees and a guide.Flights extra. Call 020 3583 6089 ( www.corinthiantravel.co.uk ).