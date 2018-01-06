News By Tag
KTGY Architecture + Planning Honored with 6 NAHB Best in American Living Awards
Now in its 34th year, BALA recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry including single-family production, custom, multifamily, affordable, remodeling, community and interiors. BALA is built on the principle that all great homes start with great design, no matter cost or size.
KTGY's Platinum Award winners are as follows:
Community Awards, 55+, Community
REGENCY AT SUMMERLIN
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Builder: Toll Brothers
Architect: KTGY Architecture + Planning
Interior Designer: CDC Designs
Community Awards, Community Facility
KINDRED HOUSE
Location: Dublin, CA
Builder: Trumark Communities
Architect: KTGY Architecture + Planning
Interior Designer: CDC Designs
Attached fsbdt Home Built For-Sale
THE BROWNSTONES AT CHEVY CHASE LAKE
Location: Chevy Chase, MD
Builder: EYA
Architect: KTGY Architecture + Planning
KTGY's Gold Award winners are as follows:
Single-Family Production Awards, Detached Home 2,501 - 3,000 sq. ft., Built for Sale
IRONWOOD, JADE PLAN
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Builder: Toll Brothers
Architect: KTGY Architecture + Planning
Single-Family Production Awards, Detached Home 3,001 - 3,500 sq. ft., Built for Sale
GRANITE HEIGHTS, TOPAZ PLAN
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Builder: Toll Brothers
Architect: KTGY Architecture + Planning
Single-Family Production Awards, Category 7: Attached Homes/Townhouses, Built for Sale
VU, PLAN 3 WITH PENTHOUSE
Location: Henderson, NV
Builder: Christopher Homes
Architect: KTGY Architecture + Planning
About NAHB
The National Association of Home Builders is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. NAHB is affiliated with 700 state and local home builders associations around the country. NAHB's builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year.
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Call 888.456.KTGY or visit www.ktgy.com (http://ktgy.com/
