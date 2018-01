KTGY Architecture + Planning Honored with 6 NAHB Best in American Living Awards

BALA recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry.

Regency at Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV (Photo credit: Christopher Mayer)

-- International award-winning firm KTGY Architecture + Planning is pleased to announce that KTGY's designs were recognized at 2017 Best in American Living™ Awards (BALA) by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The awards honor the firm's wide range of capabilities, excellence and innovation in addressing complex design/build issues in attached, detached and 55+ housing.Now in its 34th year, BALA recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry including single-family production, custom, multifamily, affordable, remodeling, community and interiors. BALA is built on the principle that all great homes start with great design, no matter cost or size.REGENCY AT SUMMERLINLocation: Las Vegas, NVBuilder: Toll BrothersArchitect: KTGY Architecture + PlanningInterior Designer: CDC DesignsKINDRED HOUSELocation: Dublin, CABuilder: Trumark CommunitiesArchitect: KTGY Architecture + PlanningInterior Designer: CDC DesignsTHE BROWNSTONES AT CHEVY CHASE LAKELocation: Chevy Chase, MDBuilder: EYAArchitect: KTGY Architecture + PlanningIRONWOOD, JADE PLANLocation: Las Vegas, NVBuilder: Toll BrothersArchitect: KTGY Architecture + PlanningGRANITE HEIGHTS, TOPAZ PLANLocation: Las Vegas, NVBuilder: Toll BrothersArchitect: KTGY Architecture + PlanningVU, PLAN 3 WITH PENTHOUSELocation: Henderson, NVBuilder: Christopher HomesArchitect: KTGY Architecture + PlanningThe National Association of Home Builders is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. NAHB is affiliated with 700 state and local home builders associations around the country. NAHB's builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year.KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Call 888.456.KTGY or visit www.ktgy.com ( http://ktgy.com/ ).