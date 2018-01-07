News By Tag
Fictional Alignment is a satire by Mike French exploring a future in which androids control culture
When Sapphira writes the first human-written fiction in a century, zealot androids vow to eradicate all fiction. They fail – her book is a best seller – so they send a team back in time to realign the historical record with her fictional stories.
This message has been approved by The Bureau for Fictional Alignment
Fictional Alignment is a satire set in the fashionably-
With a stunning cover designed by renowned artist Tony Allcock, and interior illustrations by Mike himself, Fictional Alignment is set to be as 'cool' and 'fascinating' as Starburst Magazine deemed An Android Awakes.
Fictional Alignment will be available on all popular eBook platforms from 2nd February 2018, and can be pre-ordered now. It will be available in paperback on 2nd April 2018.
Notes for Editors
About Mike French
Mike French fsbdt was the owner and senior editor of the prestigious literary magazine The View From Here during its life from 2007 to 2014. Mike's debut novel, The Ascent of Isaac Steward, the first book of the Dandelion Trilogy, was published in 2011 and nominated for a Galaxy National Book Award, which presumably due to an unfortunate clerical error, was awarded to Dawn French. The rest of the trilogy, Blue Friday and Convergence, were published by Elsewhen Press in 2012 and 2013 respectively. An Android Awakes was published in 2015 by Elsewhen Press and launched on the main stage of the Brighton Film & Comic Con.
Born in Cornwall in 1967, Mike spent his childhood flipping between England and Scotland with a few years in between in Singapore. Mike is married with three children. He currently lives in Luton in the UK and when not writing watches Formula 1, eats Ben & Jerry's Phish Food and listens to Gorillaz.
Visit bit.ly/FictionalAlignment
Praise for An Android Awakes
"One of the coolest and most fascinating reads out there" – Starburst Magazine
"Intriguing, surreal and evocative" – Geeky Monkey Magazine
"A Blade Runner-esque future – different from anything else" – Sci-Fi Bulletin
"The questions of what makes us truly human and what life means isn't anything new within the genre, but the presentation of those timeless questions here is exemplary and fresh" – AMO Magazine
"One of the most pleasant surprises of the year" – Upcoming4Me
"A thoughtful creation which will inspire thought in its readership" – SFBook Reviews
"Smart, challenging and well worth any jaded fantasist's rapt attention" – Now Read This!
"Real depth and resonance: A ramified, knotted artefact, existing beyond the normal two dimensions of the page" – Blue Book Balloon
"Wizardry of character building – 2000AD meets LOBO" – Base5 Magazine
"Great imagination, telling wonderful tales" – Geek Native
"Entertaining, sexy, terrifying, and beautiful" – The Compulsive Reader
"Each story is extraordinary"
"Had me totally hooked" – SF Crowsnest
"A cult feel" – Comics Anonymous
About Elsewhen Press
Elsewhen Press is an independent publisher of Speculative Fiction. Based in the UK, in the South East of England, Elsewhen Press publishes titles in English in digital and print editions, adopting a digital-first policy for most titles. Elsewhen Press is an imprint of Alnpete Limited.
