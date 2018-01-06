News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult, Announces RFC Second Stage Development and Research
GET CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "RFC will be an adjunct to AIR just like The Miracle Wonderland Radio Company is to enhance the absolute full-service nature of what we'll be doing in rural/small markets across the US.
"RFC will create a teamwork community effort, as an umbrella service of AIR, to allow every station staff to feel they are part of a larger organization rather than just working in some small station located in the sticks mentality.
"Functioning as a clearing house for the AIR network, it will increase the lines of communications and imaginative sharing that will be implemented network-wide with the idea of this being geared more to the Baby Boomer subdivision than the Millennial subdivision.
"RFC will create improved on air programming by synchronizing the music and socio-economic demographic research elements to eliminate wasted time and expense of redundant efforts/services.
"Jettisoning existing satellite music services (as contracts can be run out and cancelled) with their associated costs and thus eliminate potential down time due to satellite signal loss because of transmission/
"Radio Facilities Central will serve as Network Promotions Coordinator permitting large scale contesting. It will also reduce the costs of planning, synchronizing production and roll-out for the promotions by eliminating redundancy. All promotions will be customizable to each participating station and format variable. Serving as the clearinghouse, daily promotions and events benefits will be gathered in/up to increase the collective idea pool to be shared among all the AIR stations.
"RFC will coordinate the use of all promotional vehicles between stations and move them around in various regions to provide variety and spark greater interest in them for promotional purposes.
"It will be overseen from both regional flagships and national headquarters utilizing all available technologies. The process will be studied, formulated and inaugurated as a package from beginning or eased in by stages depending on the circumstances. Care will be given to how it is implemented – either directly upon closing on a station or more slowly over time as stations transition into GET ownership and become a part of AIR thereby reducing stress and confusion.
"RFC will maintain what the stations are currently doing - running a live morning fsbdt show and using an external source for the remainder of the daily programming. The upshot is improvements where GET/AIR stations and employees directly benefit by having in-house creatives and control over the personnel and the material, which AIR can customize to each individual station daily if desired.
For more information about RFC (© Copyright 2017, Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.), you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
Dain Schult, CEO
