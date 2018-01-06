News By Tag
Hannon Hill Announces Siteimprove Partnership with New Plugin
New plugin makes maintaining accessibility easier for users.
The new plugin allows users of both systems to access the Siteimprove Intelligence Platform from within the CMS. Users can now identify and correct accessibility issues as soon as pages are published, greatly reducing the time and energy involved in remediating accessibility issues.
This plugin, new in Cascade 8.7, makes it easier for content contributors, managers, and editors to leverage Siteimprove Analytics data to create better content more efficiently. Both organizations are proud to offer the new feature to clients and hope that the added convenience helps users create and maintain more accessible sites.
Together, both systems support content quality by completing additional checks for:
• Spelling
• Broken Links
• Readability
• Accessibility (A, AA, AAA)
• Branding
• SEO
For more information about Cascade's new Siteimprove plugin, visit www.hannonhill.com (https://www.hannonhill.com/
About Hannon Hill: Hannon Hill is the creator of Cascade CMS an award-winning content management fsbdt system that takes enterprise web strategy to the next level. Cascade CMS powers more than 24,000 sites and provides support to more than 100,000 users around the world. Hannon Hill partners with leading colleges and universities to support dynamic websites focused on users. Hannon Hill is a leading provider of CMS software in higher education. We are proud to support leading institutions from around the world. To learn more about Hannon Hill, visit www.hannonhill.com or email us at info@hannonhill.com.
About Siteimprove:
