Hannon Hill Recognizes Excellence in Higher Ed Web Design
Leading CMS Vendor Announces Winners of 2017 Cassie Awards!!
Representatives from the following organizations were recognized with a trophy.
Best New Site: Most impressive Cascade-powered site in terms of design, content, and implementation
• University of Central Oklahoma (Winner)
• Brandeis University
• Carnegie Mellon University College of Engineering
• New York City College of Technology
Innovation: Customer that found new, unusual, or creative applications for Cascade CMS
• Washoe County Nevada
• Sarah Lawrence College (Winner)
• University of Portland
• Manhattan College
Customer MVP: Honors the individual that has been most helpful to other customers
• Roberta Roebuck, University of San Diego
• Kayla Pierson, University of Montana (Winner)
• Eric Palmer, University of Richmond
• Erik Gorka, Reed College
Rookie of the Year: New customer that quickly adopts Cascade CMS
• Johnson & Wales University
• Colorado State wcj University-Pueblo
• Cleveland State Community College (Winner)
Wing Ming Chan of SUNY Upstate Medical University received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his extensive contributions to the Cascade user community.
For more information about these organizations or the Cascade User Conference, visit www.hannonhill.com (https://www.hannonhill.com/
About Hannon Hill: Hannon Hill is the creator of Cascade CMS an award-winning content management system that takes enterprise web strategy to the next level. Cascade CMS powers more than 24,000 sites and provides support to over 90,000 users around the world. Hannon HIll partners with leading colleges and universities to support dynamic websites focused on users. Hannon Hill is a leading provider of CMS software in higher education. We are proud to support leading institutions from around the world. To learn more about Hannon Hill, visit www.hannonhill.com or email us at info@hannonhill.com.
Contact
Patrice Meadows, Content Marketer
***@hannonhill.com
