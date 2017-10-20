 
News By Tag
* CMS Content Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Hannon Hill Recognizes Excellence in Higher Ed Web Design

Leading CMS Vendor Announces Winners of 2017 Cassie Awards!!
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* CMS Content Management

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Awards

ATLANTA - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Each year, Hannon Hill recognizes outstanding applications of their trademark CMS software with Cassie Awards. Hannon Hill reviews their clients' sites and nominates the best among them for awards in one, or several, categories. Winners were announced at a ceremony this morning during Hannon Hill's annual Cascade User Conference (http://conference.hannonhill.com/) at the Loudermilk Conference Center.

Representatives from the following organizations were recognized with a trophy.

Best New Site: Most impressive Cascade-powered site in terms of design, content, and implementation

• University of Central Oklahoma (Winner)
• Brandeis University
• Carnegie Mellon University College of Engineering
• New York City College of Technology

Innovation: Customer that found new, unusual, or creative applications for Cascade CMS

• Washoe County Nevada
• Sarah Lawrence College (Winner)
• University of Portland
• Manhattan College

Customer MVP: Honors the individual that has been most helpful to other customers

• Roberta Roebuck, University of San Diego
• Kayla Pierson, University of Montana (Winner)
• Eric Palmer, University of Richmond
• Erik Gorka, Reed College

Rookie of the Year: New customer that quickly adopts Cascade CMS

• Johnson & Wales University
• Colorado State wcj University-Pueblo
• Cleveland State Community College (Winner)

Wing Ming Chan of SUNY Upstate Medical University received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his extensive contributions to the Cascade user community.

For more information about these organizations or the Cascade User Conference, visit www.hannonhill.com (https://www.hannonhill.com/resources/blog/2017/everything...)

About Hannon Hill: Hannon Hill is the creator of Cascade CMS an award-winning content management system that takes enterprise web strategy to the next level. Cascade CMS powers more than 24,000 sites and provides support to over 90,000 users around the world. Hannon HIll partners with leading colleges and universities to support dynamic websites focused on users. Hannon Hill is a leading provider of CMS software in higher education. We are proud to support leading institutions from around the world. To learn more about Hannon Hill, visit www.hannonhill.com or email us at info@hannonhill.com.

Contact
Patrice Meadows, Content Marketer
***@hannonhill.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hannonhill.com Email Verified
Tags:CMS Content Management
Industry:Technology
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share