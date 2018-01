Rugs and Beyond launches Rugs using Sustainable Material this New Year 2018

With the onset of New Year, Rugs and Beyond is all set to launch their all-new collection of Sustainable rugs using the re-cycled material of Sari Silk and Jute. Being environmentally friendly has always been of paramount importance to us.

-- A rug is the foundation of any room and is an integral part of a home décor. As discerning buyers, we all are constantly thinking about how to upgrade our homes in the best possible manner and make it look like a million bucks. However, being environmentally conscious is something that should be of paramount importance, especially in today's times of immense climatic changes, worldwide. A lot of home décor and fashion companies are becoming cognizant of the environment and are increasingly raising awareness about using sustainable products. One such company that has launched an all-new collection of home décor products using environment-friendly products is Rugs and Beyond which is one of the largest online purveyors of the finest rugs in the world.This New Year 2018, Rugs and Beyond has launched an all-new range of handmade rugs and carpets which are procured from natural resources. One such example is making Sari Silk Rugs, which is hand-woven using recycled. Such rugs are a new forward-thinking approach to design and creativity. It is a unique combination of modern and traditional rugs and represents the artistic integrity of yesterday with a groundbreaking innovation of today. These visually stimulating rugs are made of recycled material and the process is pretty cumbersome. The beauty of such rugs is that each piece is One of a Kind and is naturally procured while vegetable fsbdt dyes are used for the colors. http://www.rugsandbeyond.com weavers individually handcraft these rugs using handspun recycle sari silk and then infuse the same with exotic Technicolor hues for dramatic compositions. Such a technique pushes the boundaries of design innovation. These Sari Silk Handmade Rugs and Carpets are a perfect for contemporary all-white interiors or a space with minimal design.Another new product category that it has launched is Jute Rugs. Such natural fibres like jute and hemp have been used around the globe for a long time and are incredibly beautiful. Ms. Sakshi Talwar, Co-Founder of organisation emphatically states,We also found out that these long-lasting natural fibre rugs are the perfect choice for infusing tons of global charm into your décor.Rugs and Beyond believes in having a narrative story for each of its products. With the inception ofand Hemp carpets, this company has come a long way ever since its launch of the first collection of rugs a few years ago. Upon contacting their team, one of their representatives enthusiastically told us about their expansion plans in the global market in 2018 along with other new collaborations with interior designers and home décor mavens.