January 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

RFgen's Mobile Data Collection Software Version 5.1 Delivers Anywhere, Any Device Mobility

RFgen Software announced today the general availability of its newest software release, RFgen Version 5.1. This software release is currently available for existing RFgen customers with an active RFgen Software Maintenance Plan.
 
 
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. - Jan. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- A market leader in mobile data collection software solutions, RFgen provides companies with flexible and reliable mobile computing solutions for barcoding, warehouse automation, supply chain management, manufacturing, and field service.

Representing a significant redesign of the product, RFgen's latest release provides companies with a single mobile application development platform enabling them to design and deploy Android™, Apple® iOS and Windows® Mobile applications for both online (real-time) and offline (batch) workflows. This single platform provides device agnostics deployment on any mobile device type including industrial rugged barcode devices, consumer-grade smartphones and tablets, wearable devices, and even monitors and machinery.

"As Microsoft Windows CE is in the process of being replaced by the Android operating system, there is a growing interest in utilizing consumer-grade devices like tablets and smartphones in various distribution and service operations," said Robert Brice, president and chief technology officer at RFgen Software. "With the new game-changing enhancements we've built into RFgen v5.1, we've named this new version of our mobile technology RFgen's Mobile Unity Platform™ as it provides a unified user experience fsbdt and seamless interoperability regardless of operating system or mobile device type. More importantly, it provides an easy migration path for existing customers to mix and match these technologies without disrupting their existing operations or requiring a complete hardware or software refresh."

RFgen v5.1 also introduces integration with a number of Google services. With this release, developers can quickly integrate Google Geolocation and Tagging technology as well as Google Maps and Route Planning capabilities into their existing RFgen-powered mobile applications. Using this technology, remote workers can easily pinpoint an item's location within a 6-foot range using GPS coordinates and Google geolocation and tagging services, or develop Google Maps-enabled applications that seamlessly provide location guidance and waypoint route planning.

Finally, to make mobile application development more efficient, the RFgen Mobile Development Studio has gone through a complete redesign in RFgen v5.1. With over a dozen new features and enhancements, mobile application developers gain unparalleled design flexibility with the freedom to create custom mobile solutions that match their exact business requirements while abstracting away the complexities that come with cross-platform development.

With the release of RFgen v5.1, RFgen Software continues its commitment to provide the industry's most reliable and flexible mobile data collection and digital supply chain solutions that speed workflows, increase accuracy, improve efficiency and reduce cost, thus enabling companies to successfully compete in today's global economy.

For full details regarding RFgen's newest release, please visit: What's New in RFgen Version 5.1? (https://www.rfgen.com/rfgen-version-51-whats-new)

Media Contact
Nancy Master, Director of Marketing
***@rfgen.com
888-426-2286
End
Source:RFgen Software
Email:***@rfgen.com Email Verified
