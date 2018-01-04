 
City Tools for Point in Time Count on Outreach Grid

Collaborative Homeless Information Software Releases Tools for Point-in-Time Count and Client Self Reporting
 
 
Screenshot of the Point-in-Time Count Tools
Screenshot of the Point-in-Time Count Tools
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Today, Appledore, Inc. announced the launch of its free new city tools for their collaborative homeless information management platform, Outreach Grid. The free city tools include Client Self Report Tools and Point-in-Time Count Tools, which would enable Continuum of Care agencies and other homeless service organizations to conduct their upcoming Point In Time Count digitally and to coordinate their agencies' outreach and collected data on mobile devices and computers.

Of the new tools, Appledore co-founder and CEO Tiffany Pang said, "We wanted to empower organizations to coordinate a high level understanding of homelessness in their cities. Given how important this work is and how few resources there are aimed at addressing the coordination of homelessness efforts, we decided to make our entry level tools freely available to all."

With the city tools, organizations will be able to customize their Point in Time Count forms, visualize a map of all the encounters in their city, and export the reports fsbdt for the count.

Several forms have been pre-populated based on the standard US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Point in Time Count forms and are available now in Outreach Grid's city tools:

• Sheltered Count Form
• Observation Tool for Households
• Observation Tool for Individuals
• Unsheltered Count Form

The free new city tools can be found here: https://outreachgrid.com/city_tools

Tiffany Pang
CEO, Appledore, Inc.
***@appledore.io
