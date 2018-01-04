News By Tag
Kurt Briscoe, Member, Norris McLaughlin & Marcus, P.A. to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event
About Kurt G. Briscoe
Kurt G. Briscoe, a Member of Norris McLaughlin & Marcus, P.A., devotes his practice to patent, trademark, and other intellectual property matters. He has over 25 years of experience in intellectual property law, including five years, from 1983 to 1988, as an examiner in the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Most of Kurt's practice, including his experience as a patent examiner, has been in the field of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Kurt regularly represents domestic and international companies in connection with the preparation and prosecution of patent and trademark applications. In addition, he regularly negotiates licensing and nondisclosure agreements for these clients. Kurt provides experienced worldwide IP portfolio management, including strategic, freedom-to-operate, invalidity, and infringement opinions. Kurt also performs due diligence for clients prior to their acquisition of patents and trademarks to reveal any patent validity or enforceability problems, or patent prosecution events that impact patent claim scope
About Norris McLaughlin & Marcus, P.A.
Norris McLaughlin & Marcus is a mid-sized, regional law firm that serves the legal needs of businesses and families in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The firm is uniquely positioned to represent middle-market companies, Fortune 500 corporations, and individuals. Norris McLaughlin & Marcus is attentive and responsive to the needs of established and emerging middle-market, privately-owned companies, providing quality and comprehensive legal services. They are dedicated to the success of their clients, whether in a transaction, in court, or in the course of everyday business. The firm brings niche industry experience to companies that may have outgrown their existing legal service provider or need more experience, resources, and in-depth knowledge of their particular market.
Event Synopsis:
Acquiring and enforcing patent protection has become a core part of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries where innovations are constantly counterfeited and replicated by competitors in the market. It is, therefore, important to understand key patent issues fsbdt particularly, the fundamentals and essentials of patent portfolio creation, management and protection. Without these, patents would always be exposed to infringement or invalidation and portfolio would remain under-commercialized.
Listen as a panel of distinguished industry experts and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with in-depth discussion of the important patent issues in pharma and biotechnology industries for 2018. The speakers will provide best practices in protecting patents against infringement and overcoming patent invalidation.
In a LIVE Webcast, the speakers will discuss:
· Recent Life Sciences Federal Circuit Decisions
· Key Legislative and Litigation Developments
· Impact of these Developments on Patent Protection
· Strategic Approaches to Patent Eligibility
· Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
