News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Writers Resource Center Kicks Off New Year with New Classes and a Fundraiser
Attend the seminar for news on new classes and bring your reusable clothes to participate in a unique fundraiser for the Writers Resource Center.
"This is a unique fundraiser; we're working with a company that helps nonprofits by providing some financial support when they donate, as a group, items that can be resold or recycled," says Bess. "The nonprofits benefit; and our planet benefits, so it's a win-win all around. And, January is a great time to clean out the closets."
Donations should be placed in a 13-gallon size kitchen garbage bag.
The session will also fsbdt include presentations on new classes and what to expect in the New Year from WRC's Developing Authors Series. Participants should bring their own writing materials or devices and come ready for lecture, discussion, writing exercises and homework. Space is limited; please arrive early for best seating.
For more information about WRC, its events and other activities, or to become a member, please visit www.wrcnoca.com .
About the Writers Resource Center
The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, independent publisher, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.
#
Contact
TLW Public Relations
***@tlwpublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse