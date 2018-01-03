 
Writers Resource Center Kicks Off New Year with New Classes and a Fundraiser

Attend the seminar for news on new classes and bring your reusable clothes to participate in a unique fundraiser for the Writers Resource Center.
 
 
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Jan. 8, 2018 - PRLog -- The Writers Resource Center (WRC) will kick off the New Year with an introduction to new classes and a fundraiser.  The nonprofit organization is working with a local thrift shop to collect wearable or recyclable used clothing and shoes.  WRC will get paid a small by-the-pound stipend for all items brought in by the group. Janie P. Bess, WRC's founder, is asking everyone attending this month's class to bring a bag filled with their donations. The event will take place on Saturday, January 13th, from 10 am to 12 noon at 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, room 112. Everyone attending must RSVP by emailing janiepbess@yahoo.com. Members must bring their membership card or certificate. Admission is free for members; others pay a small fee.  Refreshments will be provided.

"This is a unique fundraiser; we're working with a company that helps nonprofits by providing some financial support when they donate, as a group, items that can be resold or recycled," says Bess. "The nonprofits benefit; and our planet benefits, so it's a win-win all around. And, January is a great time to clean out the closets."

Donations should be placed in a 13-gallon size kitchen garbage bag.

The session will also fsbdt include presentations on new classes and what to expect in the New Year from WRC's Developing Authors Series.  Participants should bring their own writing materials or devices and come ready for lecture, discussion, writing exercises and homework.  Space is limited; please arrive early for best seating.

For more information about WRC, its events and other activities, or to become a member, please visit www.wrcnoca.com .

About the Writers Resource Center

The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, independent publisher, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.

