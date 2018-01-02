News By Tag
Jeddah Open Day - Personal Consultation on UK University Programmes 18 January 2018
Attend and get a free CV review and assessment/eligibility check along with a personal consultation on undergraduate and postgraduate education options available.
Events Details
Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.
What: Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid waiting and disappointment)
Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Date: 18th January 2018
Where: Movenpick Hotel (Madina Road)
When: 3 pm to 9 pm
Join us in your city to speak with expert academic consultants to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.
If you are interested in Marketing, Management, HR, Finance, Media & Public Relations or even Museum Studies, the wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.
Stafford is the regional resource centre for UK institutions providing online and distance learning programmes.
For the last 25 years we have proudly represented:
University fsbdt of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University
To signup for one of the above events, please visit our events page (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Contact
Stafford Global
***@staffordglobal.org
End
