Jeddah Open Day - Personal Consultation on UK University Programmes 18 January 2018

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE - Jan. 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Speak to an expert at our Open Days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Attend and get a free CV review and assessment/eligibility check along with a personal consultation on undergraduate and postgraduate education options available.

Events Details

Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

What: Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid waiting and disappointment)

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Date: 18th January 2018

Where: Movenpick Hotel (Madina Road)

When: 3 pm to 9 pm

Join us in your city to speak with expert academic consultants to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.

If you are interested in Marketing, Management, HR, Finance, Media & Public Relations or even Museum Studies, the wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.

Stafford is the regional resource centre for UK institutions providing online and distance learning programmes.

For the last 25 years we have proudly represented:

University fsbdt of Leicester

University of Northampton

University of Nottingham

University of Dundee

Edinburgh Napier University

To signup for one of the above events, please visit our events page (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/events) on our blog (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/).

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form) by request callback back.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

