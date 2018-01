Jeddah Open Day - Personal Consultation on UK University Programmes 18 January 2018

Contact

Stafford Global

***@staffordglobal.org Stafford Global

End

-- Speak to an expert at our Open Days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.What: Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid waiting and disappointment)Date: 18January 2018Where: Movenpick Hotel (Madina Road)When: 3 pm to 9 pmJoin us in your city to speak with expert academic consultants to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.If you are interested in Marketing, Management, HR, Finance, Media & Public Relations or even Museum Studies, the wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.Stafford is the regional resource centre for UK institutions providing online and distance learning programmes.For the last 25 years we have proudly represented:University fsbdt of LeicesterUniversity of NorthamptonUniversity of NottinghamUniversity of DundeeEdinburgh Napier UniversityTo signup for one of the above events, please visit our events page ( http://blog.staffordglobal.org/ events ) on our blog (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/)Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form)by request callback back.Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org