AFS Technologies Recognized on "Food Logistics 2017 FL100+ Top Software & Technology Providers List
Food Logistics releases its 14th annual FL100+ List, which continues to recognize AFS Technologies for its supply chain solutions
"New developments and innovations in the software and technology sector are making sizeable impacts on the global food supply chain," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The result is a greater visibility, improved regulatory compliance, enhanced shelf life for perishables, and the emergence of a more proactive and nimble food supply chain that benefits both the food industry and its logistics partners, as well as the end consumer."
"It is an honor that AFS continues to be recognized for its software solutions which are focused on delivering value to our food and beverage distributor and wholesaler customers. We take pride in the partnerships we have built with our clients fsbdt and are committed to providing software features and functions that drive profitable growth for our customers and promote food safety both today and in the future." Joe Bellini AFS CEO noted. "Our software solutions are purpose-built to handle the complexities of food distributors' ERP and WMS systems. We are implementing on-site faster than ever before and bringing warehouses live with our new optimized processes. We have had several years now of sky high customer satisfaction ratings and that is a great validation from our customers."
Based on 31 years of working with food and beverage distributors/
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-
www.foodlogistics.com.
About AFS Technologies
AFS Technologies (AFS (http://www.afsi.com/))
