AFS Technologies Recognized on "Food Logistics 2017 FL100+ Top Software & Technology Providers List

Food Logistics releases its 14th annual FL100+ List, which continues to recognize AFS Technologies for its supply chain solutions

Media Contact

Ian Faith

Director of Marketing

ian.faith@afsi.com

6024248732 Ian FaithDirector of Marketing6024248732

End

-- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, this week announced the fourteenth annuallist, which appears in the November/December 2017 issue. AFS Technologies®was recognized for the 14year in a row to FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list. It serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain."New developments and innovations in the software and technology sector are making sizeable impacts on the global food supply chain," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director forand its sister publication,. "The result is a greater visibility, improved regulatory compliance, enhanced shelf life for perishables, and the emergence of a more proactive and nimble food supply chain that benefits both the food industry and its logistics partners, as well as the end consumer.""It is an honor that AFS continues to be recognized for its software solutions which are focused on delivering value to our food and beverage distributor and wholesaler customers. We take pride in the partnerships we have built with our clients fsbdt and are committed to providing software features and functions that drive profitable growth for our customers and promote food safety both today and in the future." Joe Bellini AFS CEO noted. "Our software solutions are purpose-built to handle the complexities of food distributors' ERP and WMS systems. We are implementing on-site faster than ever before and bringing warehouses live with our new optimized processes. We have had several years now of sky high customer satisfaction ratings and that is a great validation from our customers."Based on 31 years of working with food and beverage distributors/wholesalers, AFS is a leader in the food & beverage distribution software business, with Warehouse Management software, ERP software, Order Management software, Proof of Delivery and more. Visit AFS Distribution Management Systems ( http://dms.afsi.com/ ).is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.AFS Technologies (AFS (http://www.afsi.com/))is the leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 31-year history, AFS serves more than 1,100 customers of all sizes in more than 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.