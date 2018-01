Join Together on January 31st for an Evening of Latihan!

Latihan - To prepare yourself for a life of unknown, fresh and free.

-- Free spirits in New York City are encouraged to join together on Wednesday, January 31from 7:30pm – 9:00pm for an inspiring and powerful evening of Latihan: a meditation technique from the Subud, meaning "following inner guidance." Guests will learn how to practice Latihan, share some warm tea, and enjoy each other's presence together. Hosted by Dana Humphrey and held at Youtopia's health and wellness oriented intentional community in Brooklyn, come out with an open heart and mind – it will be fun!: Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 7:30pm – 9:00pm: YoutopiaJefferson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216: One of the techniques fsbdt you'll use in Tantra in order to learn the self-generation of pleasure is called Latihan. Latihan is a meditation technique from the Subud (an Indonesian religious group). Latihan means "following inner guidance".In Latihan, you stand silently and "open" to existence. Energy flows through you, taking any form, such as laughing, dancing, singing, crying.Anything can happen. Some people refer to it as authentic movement. By practicing Latihan, we throw away preconceived notions of sex and love-making and just hanging around in the unknown, authentically being in the body.How? That's what this evening will teach you. We'll also do some emotional release like Osho's Gibberish to get people clear to practice Latihan. Please bring a blindfold. Tea will be provided. Come with an open heart and mind, it will be fun!This event is hosted at Youtopia in Brooklyn! Once you RSVP you will be sent the exact address. RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/evening-of- latihan-at-youtopia- tickets-41309485784 Youtopia is a health and wellness oriented intentional community. Youtopia's shared goal is to empower each other through living a community focused and lifestyle. $20 in advance. $30 at the door.Youtopia Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ pg/Youtopia.NYC/