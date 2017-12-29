In a tradition that began on the streets of New York at the turn of the 1900's, the Church of Scientology is hosting their bi-monthly block party in downtown Clearwater.

-- In a marriage of two uniquely American traditions – Jazz and the neighborhood block party, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will be hosting its first block party of 2018 on Saturday January 27. The event begins at 5pm on the 500 block of Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. Activities include live music, food, carnival games and children's activities. There is no cost to attend."Music has been a part of the American block party experience since these parties started in early 1900's" said Nicole Biancolini, the director of Church of Scientology sponsored social betterment programs and the organizer of the Block Party. "Jazz became a recognized music genre at about the same time. With Clearwater's jazz history, we wanted to include jazz as part of the overall musical programming."Biancolini said that other musical genres will be represented at the event, which will go until 10 in the evening. November's block party included sets of R & B, country, pop and classic rock."The entertainment is top-notch," added Biancolini. "We have guests who arrive with their lawn chairs an hour before the block party starts so they fsbdt can have a great seat."The Flag Band is the house band for the event, and they bring special guests to perform with them during the block parties.The family-friendly activities are another draw, says Biancolini."Area non-profits also have booths so that they can promote their work in the community and provide assistance for those who need it." Participating non-profits have included the Red Cross, Children's Home Network, the Community Learning Center and Mothers of Minors.The Downtown Block parties began in 2015 to celebrate with the community the anniversary of the opening of the Humanitarian program centers supported by the Church of Scientology. These centers are located on North fort Harrison Avenue and include: United for Human Rights, the Way to Happiness Foundation, the Foundation for a Drug Free World, Criminon, the Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers and the Citizen's Commission on Human Rights. A Scientology Information Center provides videos and displays on Scientology beliefs and the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard."Throughout the last few years, our humanitarian centers have reached out to and have developed partnerships with churches, schools and non-profits throughout Florida," said Biancolini. "This event brings the community together to celebrate friendship and collaboration. All are welcome."For more information about the block party, please call 727-467-6860.About the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this.For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.