SYSTECH, Intel and Mobileye Collaborate ADAS Solution on Fleet Management Market
SYSTECH, Intel and Mobileye offer ADAS(Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) solution combining SYSTECH's telematics technology with and intel's core technology.
Powered by Intel Atom x3 quad core processor and Android 6.0 OS,
SYSTECH Intelligent Telematics Computer(IntelliTrac™
Catering fsbdt to our customers' needs in versatile industries and applications, IntelliTrac™
SYSTECH has launched ADAS initially also demonstrated at Mobile World Congress USA, GITEX Dubai, Telematics Taiwan Taiwan and IoT Technology Japan this year which arose our customers' interest and feedback. As the global leading avl technology and fleet management solution provider, SYSTECH includes vehicle tracking products and develops comprehensive solutions for a broad range of industrial applications to help fleet managers improve their performance and enhance their profits simultaneously.
To learn more IntelliTrac™
Media Contact
SYSTEMS & TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Joyce Chen
***@systech.com.tw
886226981599
