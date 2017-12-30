 
SYSTECH, Intel and Mobileye Collaborate ADAS Solution on Fleet Management Market

SYSTECH, Intel and Mobileye offer ADAS(Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) solution combining SYSTECH's telematics technology with and intel's core technology.
 
 
Intelligent Telematics Solution
Intelligent Telematics Solution
 
XIZHI CITY, Taiwan - Jan. 4, 2018 - PRLog -- SYSTECH, Intel and Mobileye offer ADAS(Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) solution combining SYSTECH's telematics technology with and intel's core technology. This partnership provides a powerful solution for fleet security technology that combines telematics and compliance, while catering the needs of the market as the SYSTECH accelerate automotive cybersecurity in the market.

Powered by Intel Atom x3 quad core processor and Android 6.0 OS,

SYSTECH Intelligent Telematics Computer(IntelliTrac™S1) not only support for Mobileye ADAS and OBDII solutions with data collection and computing but also can offer vehicle conditions and driver behavior collection to increase fleet management security.

Catering fsbdt to our customers' needs in versatile industries and applications, IntelliTrac™S1 integrates multi accessories, such as WiFi camera for driving safety, OBDII/CANBus interpreter for data analysis and integration, 1-Wire temperature sensor for temperature monitoring, camera and RFID for driver identification, fuel sensor for fuel monitoring and Mobileye ADAS system for collision avoidance which can prevent the car accident accurately and enhance driving safety significantly.

SYSTECH has launched ADAS initially also demonstrated at Mobile World Congress USA, GITEX Dubai, Telematics Taiwan Taiwan and IoT Technology Japan  this year which arose our customers' interest and feedback. As the global leading avl technology and fleet management solution provider, SYSTECH includes vehicle tracking products and develops comprehensive solutions for a broad range of industrial applications to help fleet managers improve their performance and enhance their profits simultaneously.

To learn more IntelliTrac™S1 product information, please click on our website at http://www.systech.com.tw/products-view.php?sn=33

Media Contact
SYSTEMS & TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Joyce Chen
***@systech.com.tw
886226981599
Source:intel mobileye
