News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Tech Academy Seattle Grand Opening
Starting as a small class of only four students, to what has now become a successful coding boot camp with hundreds of graduates, The Tech Academy is continuing its pattern of growth with a second location in the Seattle-suburb of Renton, WA.
Overseeing the operations and instruction at our second software developer boot camp will be CEO Brett Caudle and CTO Adam Smith. Following the same model as the Portland location, The Tech Academy Seattle will offer open enrollment, self-paced fsbdt study and flexible scheduling options. Students at our Seattle location will also go through job placement training with our outstanding Job Placement Director Aaron Frichtl and have access to our remote instructors when studying during off-hours or weekends.
The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held at the Seattle campus in Renton on Monday, January 8 from 12pm - 2pm.
Kicking off the ceremony will be a catered lunch, followed by special guest speakers and the ribbon cutting. After the ribbon cutting, The Tech Academy will be open for tours. Join us in a celebration of our growth as a company, and for an introduction to our new home in Renton, WA!
With 20 local Seattle-area students already enrolled, we're eager to parallel the success we've had in Portland. We are confident in our ability to graduate qualified junior developers that possess the skills to begin a successful career in the technology field.
To find out more about both Tech Academy locations, visit https://learncodinganywhere.com/
Contact
Marketing Director
***@learncodinganywhere.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse