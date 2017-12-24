News By Tag
Net World Sports Crowns 2017's Top UK Sporting Cities
The UK's most sports-mad towns and cities have been revealed according to an end-of-year analysis of shopping habits by award-winning online retailer Net World Sports.
With the New Year celebrations just around the corner, Net World Sports has studied sales from its UK website throughout 2017 and ranked the locations which have bought the most sports gear during the past 12 months.
Unsurprisingly, the retailer's research reveals London is leagues ahead of its rivals, with Birmingham the 'best of the rest' in second place. Manchester (4th) finished ahead of bitter rivals Liverpool (8th), but both were beaten in the sales table by another northern city Leeds (3rd). Glasgow (5th) edges Edinburgh (7th) to claim the crown of Scotland's sporting hotspot, while in Wales Cardiff (12th) just misses out on the UK top 10 with Swansea surprisingly languishing outside the overall top 150.
Net World Sports supplies more than 100,000 of its FORZA goals a year throughout the world, making it the UK's biggest-selling goal manufacturer. And its London shoppers again who hit the target most for goal sales. Birmingham takes the runners-up spot, with goal-hungry Brummies not deterred by the struggles of their two professional teams Aston Villa and Birmingham City in the second tier. Football-mad fans in Glasgow make up the top three with Leeds again taking the bragging rights in the north of England.
Customers in Chester and Cambridge were bowled over for cricket equipment, with the cities featuring fourth and fifth in the top 10 locations, significantly outperforming their overall rankings of 72nd and 16th respectively. While East Kilbride (9th) is a surprise entrant in the top 10 UK towns and cities for golf orders, with the South Lanarkshire town not featuring in the top 100 overall locations for sports purchases.
Chris Owens, Communications Manager for Net World Sports, commented: "2017 has been another amazing year for Net World Sports. Annual sales of our flagship FORZA football goals have smashed through the 100,000 barrier, while we're also an approved goalpost supplier for the FA (the English Football Association)
"But we would have achieved none of this without sports-mad customers across the nation, who have been ordering everything from our football goals and full-size cricket cages, to golf balls, lacrosse posts, and tennis nets. We're predicting similar success in 2018 as we introduce lots of fantastic new products across our ranges to cater for the ever-increasing demand for quality, affordable sports gear We look forward to seeing which towns and cities top our sales league tables this time next year!"
Founded in 2009, Net World Sports is a fast-growing online sports equipment retailer supplying an expanding range of quality products to customers worldwide. Headquartered at a 120,000 square foot base in Wrexham, North Wales, the company is the only UK business to currently appear in all three of the most recent Sunday Times Fast Track 100 league tables ranking sales, profitability, and export figures (85th on Fast Track, 66th on Profit Track, and 43rd on SME Export Track) while it also features on the Wales Fast Growth 50 list for 2017. It won the 'SME – Incorporated for less than 10 years' category of the UK Business Awards 2017 and the 'International Trading Business of the Year' crown at the inaugural North Wales Business Leaders Awards 2017, and is a finalist at the Retail Week Awards 2018.
Led by a dynamic and passionate team, Net World Sports has become renowned for its winning combination of quality own-brand products, unbeatable value for money, exceptional customer service, and rapid distribution, with next day delivery available on virtually all UK orders, 1-day shipping to the USA, and 2-day shipping to Australia and New Zealand. Net World Sports is recognised as a suitable goalpost supplier by The FA (The English Football Association)
Editor's notes:
Rankings are based on orders made on the www.networldsports.co.uk website during 2017. Standings do not include sports equipment purchased on other Net World Sports platforms such as Amazon, eBay, or www.forzagoal.co.uk. The actual sales figures per location are confidential.
The Net World Sports Top 20 Sporting Cities & Towns In The UK
1. London
2. Birmingham
3. Leeds
4. Manchester
5. Glasgow
6. Bristol
7. Edinburgh
8. Liverpool
9. Sheffield
10. Nottingham
11. Norwich
12. Cardiff
13. Newcastle upon Tyne
14. Brighton
15. Southampton
16. Cambridge
17. Northampton
18. Croydon
19. Coventry
20. Reading
Top 5 Sporting Cities & Towns In Scotland
1. Glasgow
2. Edinburgh
3. Aberdeen
4. Dundee
5. Dunfermline
Top 5 Sporting Cities & Towns In Wales
1. Cardiff
2. Caerphilly
3. Wrexham
4. Haverfordwest
5. Neath
Top 5 Sporting Cities & Towns In Northern Ireland
1. Belfast
2. Londonderry/
3. Bangor
4. Newry
5. Lisburn
The Net World Sports Top 20 FORZA Football Cities & Towns In The UK
1. London
2. Birmingham
3. Glasgow
4. Leeds
5. Manchester
6. Bristol
7. Edinburgh
8. Liverpool
9. Norwich
10. Sheffield
11. Nottingham
12. Newcastle upon Tyne
13. Northampton
14. Cambridge
15. Cardiff
16. Coventry
17. Brighton
18. Croydon
19. Chelmsford
20. Aberdeen
