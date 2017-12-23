 
News By Tag
* CustomSoft
* MR reporting customsoft
* customized MR reporting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
29282726252423


CustomSoft released online MR Reporting System for U.S. based client

CustomSoft successfully released online MR reporting System for U.S based client
 
 
Online MR reporting system
Online MR reporting system
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* CustomSoft
* MR reporting customsoft
* customized MR reporting

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - Dec. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- We at Custom Soft Design and develop highly customize mobile and web applications. We have 8+ years of experience of working with pharmaceutical industry. We have provided integrated business application software for small and medium sized pharmaceutical businesses from all over the world.

Our application has complete reporting functionalities which supports all industries to do their product promotions in the market.
Our customize application helps to provide crucial information on the activities of the sales staff such as- Daily Call Reports, Attendance Reports, Stock & Sales Reports, Client Activity reports etc.

Our best Online MR Reporting application, designed and developed Provides is an online CRM Solution helpful for the Pharmaceutical Industry. Application works as a complete reporting tool that provides crucial information on the activities of the medical representatives such as their daily calls and concerning data in well designed user friendly and industry specific formats.

Key Business Benefits of Custom Soft's Best Online MR Reporting Application:

   User Friendly Interface.

   Considerable saving of time and effort in data processing.

   Helps to save in postage costs.

   Effective and timely management of doctor relations.

   Targeted marketing fsbdt through systematic identification of doctors with products.

   Analyses of MR effort with respect to orders and deviations.

   Comprehensive information about doctors and products available on the web for increased MR productivity.

List of features of Custom Soft's Best Online MR Reporting Application:

   Secondary Sales Management

   GPS Tracking

   Chemist Orders
   Expense Control

   Samples/Gifts control

   Daily Call Reports (DCR)

   Doctor Management
Custom Soft's other applications for Pharmaceutical Business:

   Daily-Call-Report App

   Chemist Orders Management App

   Samples-Gifts Control App

   Secondary Sales Management App

   Expenses Control App

   Doctor Management App

About Custom Soft:

Custom Soft, customize web and mobile app development company based in Pune, India. We work in countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Netherland, Germany, New Zealand, Italy, Singapore and Malaysia.

We have experience of working for industries like healthcare, Real estate, Retail, hospitality, insurance, E-learning, E-commerce, Social media. We have delivered 1000+ customize applications. We assure our clients highly customization, Reliability, timely delivery at lowest cost. We have achieved 100% client satisfaction in last few years.

Our technology expertise in: JAVA, PHP, .Net, Delphi, xojo, Joomla, ASP .Net, VB, VB.Net.

For free Demos, more information about our best of the Best Online MR Reporting Application and online ordering your application,

Contact us @: info@custom-soft.com

You can follow us @: http://www.custom-soft.com (http://www.custom-soft.com/E-commerce_Development.html)
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:CustomSoft, MR reporting customsoft, customized MR reporting
Industry:Software
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Custom Soft News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share