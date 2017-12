CustomSoft released online MR Reporting System for U.S. based client

CustomSoft successfully released online MR reporting System for U.S based client

Online MR reporting system

We at Custom Soft Design and develop highly customize mobile and web applications. We have 8+ years of experience of working with pharmaceutical industry. We have provided integrated business application software for small and medium sized pharmaceutical businesses from all over the world.Our application has complete reporting functionalities which supports all industries to do their product promotions in the market.Our customize application helps to provide crucial information on the activities of theOur best Online MR Reporting application, designed and developed Provides is an online CRM Solution helpful for the Pharmaceutical Industry. Application works as a complete reporting tool that provides crucial information on the activities of the medical representatives such as their daily calls and concerning data in well designed user friendly and industry specific formats.User Friendly Interface.Considerable saving of time and effort in data processing.Helps to save in postage costs.Effective and timely management of doctor relations.Targeted marketing fsbdt through systematic identification of doctors with products.Analyses of MR effort with respect to orders and deviations.Comprehensive information about doctors and products available on the web for increased MR productivity.Secondary Sales ManagementGPS TrackingExpense ControlSamples/Gifts controlDaily-Call-Report AppChemist Orders Management AppSamples-Gifts Control AppSecondary Sales Management AppExpenses Control AppDoctor Management App