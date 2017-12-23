News By Tag
CustomSoft released online MR Reporting System for U.S. based client
Our application has complete reporting functionalities which supports all industries to do their product promotions in the market.
Our customize application helps to provide crucial information on the activities of the sales staff such as- Daily Call Reports, Attendance Reports, Stock & Sales Reports, Client Activity reports etc.
Our best Online MR Reporting application, designed and developed Provides is an online CRM Solution helpful for the Pharmaceutical Industry. Application works as a complete reporting tool that provides crucial information on the activities of the medical representatives such as their daily calls and concerning data in well designed user friendly and industry specific formats.
Key Business Benefits of Custom Soft's Best Online MR Reporting Application:
User Friendly Interface.
Considerable saving of time and effort in data processing.
Helps to save in postage costs.
Effective and timely management of doctor relations.
Targeted marketing fsbdt through systematic identification of doctors with products.
Analyses of MR effort with respect to orders and deviations.
Comprehensive information about doctors and products available on the web for increased MR productivity.
List of features of Custom Soft's Best Online MR Reporting Application:
Secondary Sales Management
GPS Tracking
Chemist Orders
Expense Control
Samples
Daily Call Reports (DCR)
Doctor Management
Custom Soft's other applications for Pharmaceutical Business:
Daily
Chemist Orders Management App
Samples
Secondary Sales Management App
Expenses Control App
Doctor Management App
About Custom Soft:
Custom Soft, customize web and mobile app development company based in Pune, India. We work in countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Netherland, Germany, New Zealand, Italy, Singapore and Malaysia.
We have experience of working for industries like healthcare, Real estate, Retail, hospitality, insurance, E-learning, E-commerce, Social media. We have delivered 1000+ customize applications. We assure our clients highly customization, Reliability, timely delivery at lowest cost. We have achieved 100% client satisfaction in last few years.
Our technology expertise in: JAVA, PHP, .Net, Delphi, xojo, Joomla, ASP .Net, VB, VB.Net.
For free Demos, more information about our best of the Best Online MR Reporting Application and online ordering your application,
Contact us @: info@custom-soft.com
You can follow us @: http://www.custom-soft.com
