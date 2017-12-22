Greeting to Hong Kong – Team Syscraft Information System Goes Onsite

Got opportunity to visit client site at Hong Kong for the launch

Syscraft Online

-- We are pleased to announce our Business trip to Hong Kong from 20December to 26December 2017. Two of ourpassionate & hard-working employeesvisitedHong Kong to deliver their expertise with onsite technical support to one of our amazing client and also to forge new partnerships.The top-notch on-going event of the client is one of the biggest carnivals seen in Hong Kong and Singapore registering almost 1 million transactions through our delivered solution. Syscraft team provided a solution that used a total of 700 pieces of equipment in use at the event. Itis used by event staff throughout the customer journey. After purchasing or redeeming the tickets from one ofthe POS at the entrances to the site, each customer is provided with an event branded RFID card. Before entry, any pre-purchased tokens and entitlements is then loaded to each card with a simple tap.Our team delivered onsite support to the control room setup in HongKong during the event launch and provided the necessary training to the client's team for smooth operations with the developed solution.Syscraft Information System offers innovative IT Consulting and Outsourcing services and solutions to varied industries and clients across the globe. Being in the market for 8 years we are a pioneer in providing web and mobile app development services on various technologies. fsbdt We have provided our services across 20+ countries and have a record of 500+ projects delivered.So, if you are looking for experts in Enterprise, Web and Mobility Development for your business, then do SCHEDULE A MEETING with us. We can prove to be a profitable outsourcing partner to your business.LET'S TALK..!!+91 – 98260 - 41566+1 (415)-670-9666 (San Francisco)+1 (773)-377-6350 (Chicago)+44 (203)-287-5966