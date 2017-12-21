National Poet Kuvempu's Magnum Opus "Malegalalli Madhumagalu"

A 9-hour-long Play through the night at NSD - Bangalore centre Kalagrama

-- The National School of Drama Bengaluru Centre (An Autonomous institution of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India)in collaboration with Dept. of Kannada & Culture & with the support of Dept. of Information and Public Relations, Govt. of Karnataka & Bangalore University. The fourth edition of the widely popular "Malegalalli Madhumagalu"will be staged in Bangalore from December 29, 2017, to January31,2018.C. Basavalingaiah Director NSD Bengaluru Centre said that "The beauty, romance, and tragedies of Kuvempu's magnum opus will fsbdt unfold over four massive open-air-stages and there will be seventy performers from all the South Indian states including the students of the NSD Bengaluru Centre join hands to stage this 9-hour-long play through the night, at Kalagrama".NSD at Kalagrama isthe Centre that has been very active and has organized quite a large number of plays in collaboration with State agencies and local theatre groups.