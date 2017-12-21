News By Tag
National Poet Kuvempu's Magnum Opus "Malegalalli Madhumagalu"
A 9-hour-long Play through the night at NSD - Bangalore centre Kalagrama
C. Basavalingaiah Director NSD Bengaluru Centre said that "The beauty, romance, and tragedies of Kuvempu's magnum opus will fsbdt unfold over four massive open-air-stages and there will be seventy performers from all the South Indian states including the students of the NSD Bengaluru Centre join hands to stage this 9-hour-long play through the night, at Kalagrama".
NSD at Kalagrama is
the Centre that has been very active and has organized quite a large number of plays in collaboration with State agencies and local theatre groups.
