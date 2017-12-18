 
Exec Air adds flights to Orlando International and Punta Gorda airports

Local charter airline to offer new scheduled routes beginning January 1, 2018
 
 
NAPLES, Fla. - Dec. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- John Swasey of Exec Air, Inc. has announced an expansion of services to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) beginning January 1, 2018. The Naples-based charter company has added the new scheduled flights to allow for greater possibilities for passengers traveling from Fort Myers or Naples to nearly any destination in the world.

"Exec Air is pleased to offer new scheduled services to Punta Gorda and Orlando International airports from Naples and Fort Myers. Throughout our 20 years of being in the business of flying clients around the country we have continued to look for ways to grow and add new services for our clients. We are pleased to have met the strict Federal Aviation Administration criteria to add this convenience to our flight schedule," said Swasey.

Tickets are on sale now for flights to begin January 1. Prices start at $179 for a one-way ticket from Naples to Punta Gorda and $200 round-trip.

The newly scheduled flights are in addition to existing charter services offered by Exec Air of Naples, including scheduled direct flights to and from Key West and Marathon and more recently, Miami, which was added in January 2017, and full charter services for on-demand flights from local airports throughout the continental United States. Some popular destinations include Key West, Miami, Jacksonville, Daytona, Tallahassee, Tampa, and New Orleans. Chartering an aircraft lets passengers choose the destination, dates and times of departure.

Exec Air recently added a twin-engine Cessna 310 to fsbdt its fleet, which allows for faster and smoother flights to farther destinations.

In addition to passenger flights, Exec Air offers unique and customizable aerial advertising services for Marco Island, Naples, Fort Myers, Sanibel, and Cape Coral.

Contact John Swasey at (239) 290-5668 or visit http://www.execairline.com/ for tickets and more information.

ABOUT EXEC AIR, INC. OF NAPLES

Exec Air, Inc. was founded in 1996 and established as Exec Air, Inc. of Naples in 1997. The charter flight services airline specializes in "Getting you closer to your destination." In 2000, the airline expanded its scope of operation to include 10,000 Island Air Tours. Exec Air, Inc. of Naples provides air travel from Naples, Immokalee, Marco Island, Fort Myers, and La Belle to great destinations at a time convenient for their customers' personal schedules. The company specializes in small single engine aircraft to keep ticket costs reasonable. Its planes can safely access 700 airports in Florida alone. Exec Air, Inc. of Naples specializes in "reliable, safe, and friendly" travel. The charter flight company celebrated its 20th year in service to the region in 2017. http://www.execairline.com/

Christina Mehta Prendiville
Mehta Communications
