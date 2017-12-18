DexLab Analytics introduces another fetching certification course on Advanced Big Data Hadoop, which will shed light upon the riveting concepts of Big Data Hadoop, Python, Scala & Spark. It is available both live online and classroom training.

DexLab Analytics is Launching a Brand New Course Advance Big Data Certification

Contact

DexLab Analytics Team

***@dexlabanalytics.com

852 787 2444 DexLab Analytics Team852 787 2444

End

-- A degree in Big Data Hadoop coupled with efficient management skills, like advanced MS Excel and Tableau for BI is the present need of hour, considering the given big data boom surrounding the world. People are becoming more knowledge-centric, and recognizing the underlying importance of key data science training institutes. In this regard, DexLab Analytics, a top notch data science training institute headquartered in Gurgaon, India is introducing an intensive program-centric Advanced Big Data Certification course for data aspiring candidates. They are likely to play a prominent role in imparting this niche career course to the masses with a sole aim to make the youth data-friendly.In recent years, big data has brought in a revolution, encompassing the lives of many. From blue-chip companies to budding startups, all sorts of organizations have time and again emphasized on the growing prominence of sound Big Data Hadoop initiatives and frameworks and of course stringent internal controls.Said differently, students interested in creating a formidable career in the world of data analytics should look up to the powerful course offered by DexLab Analytics. The 60 hours (Weekday & Weekend – Classroom & Live Online) course on Advanced Big Data Certification is one of its kinds – the module itinerary is comprehensive and a result of collaboration of detailed knowledge on subjective matter and thorough practical guidance from industry experts. The industry led training module contains case-studies and application based theoretical knowledge, making it easier for students to capture the insightful analysis seamlessly.The Advanced Big Data Hadoop module is carefully curated by the seasoned consultants working at DexLab Analytics. They are always on the go to optimize the power of technology to the fullest. The course compilation is done in a manner so as to include all the varying aspects of Apache Hadoop, Python and Apache Spark – together they impart an extensive knowledge on these important frameworks and techniques.Speaking of this newly launched course module, the CEO of DexLab Analytics stated, "In such competitive times, businesses need to work on their employee skills to get through the stiff competition. It is now that the importance fsbdt of big data hadoop is inevitable. As a result, we are here with an all-in-one advanced course that would make your analytics dream a real success. Moreover, the skill can be further enhanced to hit better results, career-wise as it will result into better analytical decision-making, which is again a plus point."The flexible live online and classroom training option is perfect for candidates, who are professionals working during the day as well as for newbies, who are ready to enter the job world. Both of them can easily cope up with the curriculum, without facing the hassles of managing their busy time schedules. Interested candidates can visit the official website of DexLab and get along with the admission procedure now.: DexLab Analytics is a powerful training platform that provides Big Data Hadoop training as per industry standards. The consultants are all expert industry professionals with over half a decade of experience, allowing students to learn what is necessary. The institute's main objective is to render young professionals industry- ready, while feeding them the required information on latest data trends and terminologies.K-3/5, DLF Phase 2, Behind Central Arcade, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR (Landmark: Sahara Mall, M. G. Road)Email: hello@dexlabanalytics.comPhone No. : +91 852 787 2444Phone No. : +91 124 450 2444