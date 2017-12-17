News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
YCCA Teams with The Aspire Institute to host Advanced Business Workshop for Residential Builders
"STOP THE MADNESS!! Where Profit Really Comes From" a one-day advanced business training in Prescott, AZ on January, 30th
The workshop will address key areas in the professional builder's business including how different business models affect profitability, differentiating from the competition, attracting the right customers in the digital age as well as finding, hiring and keeping top employees in a challenging hiring market.
"I designed this class to explore how simple, small changes in a contractor's business model can make a substantial difference in how easily profits flow," said Aspire Institute Founder, Ken Brookings.
After attending the workshop, Andy Steinborn, co-owner of Tajo-One, said, "The program is eye opening if you have a building, remodeling or construction business. The presenters were excellent and on fsbdt the money. The analysis was right on and the information was excellent and gets you to look at your operation from a different point of view."
The workshop will be held at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center in Prescott, AZ on January 30th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. The standard price is $295 per company, covering all owners, spouses, and senior managers. On behalf of the Yavapai County Contractors Association (YCCA), there are a limited number of scholarships available on a first come, first served basis to qualifying businesses. YCCA members receive exclusive $145 pricing. To learn more or reserve seats, visit www.TheAspireInstitute.com or call The Aspire Institute at 888-252-8998.
MORE: For over 20 years the Aspire Institute has been helping the owners and leaders of small businesses achieve new levels of success. We focus on helping those who are expert in their craft become equally powerful as professional business operators.
MORE INFO: www.TheAspireInstitute.com
YAVAPAI COUNTY CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION:
Contact
Mitchell Fullerton
mitchell@theaspireinstitute.com
888-252-8998
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse