Big Trees Inc. Replaces a Local Chamber of Commerce's Damaged Holiday Tree
Local Chamber of Commerce reaches out for help with major seasonal problem.
A local Chamber of Commerce contacted Big Trees because their holiday tree was destroyed in a storm and they wanted more information about the variety of trees Big Trees had available that could be a good replacement. Big Trees fortunately had a number of large 20-foot Fir tree options available.
Eventually, an 18 to 20-foot Able Grandis 'Grand Fir' was chosen by the Chamber of Commerce to replace their holiday tree. The tree was delivered and placed in a large wooden box in a central park, to be decorated soon after Thanksgiving. The tree will be permanently planted in the park, after the holiday season.
Todd Holmes, Operations Manager at Big Trees, commented "There are an awful lot of large holiday trees throughout our region that get lit up and celebrated every December, and it's fun to go visit the ones we have had a hand in getting planted. fsbdt When we plant a large, mature holiday tree, the recipients get a 20-year jump ahead, and that can make for an exciting event when the lights get flipped on for that first time."
Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at http://www.bigtreesupply.com/
Nancy Penrose
Big Trees Inc
***@realwebmarketing.net
